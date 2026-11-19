Mckenna Grace is looking back on one of the creative techniques she used as a child actor while preparing for her latest film, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

During a November 16 pop culture quiz with InStyle, Grace joined costars Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak to answer questions about their careers, fashion trends and the “Hunger Games” franchise.

While revisiting moments from their earlier projects, Grace shared how she memorized complicated mathematical equations for her role in the 2017 film “Gifted.”

The actress explained that she turned the equations into songs to make them easier to remember, a technique that has stayed with her years later.

Mckenna Grace Used Music to Memorize Lines for ‘Gifted’

During InStyle’s “Sound Bites” segment, Grace heard a clip connected to her performance in “Gifted.”

The film featured Grace as a young girl with exceptional mathematical abilities, which required her to deliver lines involving complicated equations.

Grace explained that she was only nine years old when she worked on the movie and did not understand all the mathematics her character was discussing.

To prepare for the role, she developed a musical approach to memorizing the material.

“To memorize the equations, I turned them into songs,” Grace explained.

She added that the technique worked so well that she could still remember the songs years after filming.

Grace also recalled how important it was for her character to appear knowledgeable about the subject, even though she was still a child learning the material herself.

Her costars responded positively to the story, with Zada and Peak praising her performance in the film.

The conversation offered a glimpse into how Grace approached challenging roles early in her acting career.

Getty Rada Ray, Iona Bell, Molly McCann, Percy Daggs IV, Kieran Culkin, Jefferson White, Ben Wang, Glenn Close, Nina Jacobson, Jhaleil Swaby, Ralph Fiennes, Kaine Buffonge, Elle Fanning, Francis Lawrence, Mckenna Grace, Cameron MacConomy, Joseph Zada, Michael Lesslie, Edvin Ryding, Whitney Peak, Brad Simpson, Iris Apatow, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jesse Plemons, Lili Taylor, Billy Porter and Maya Hawke

Mckenna Grace Pays Tribute to Katniss Everdeen Through Fashion

Elsewhere in the interview, Grace discussed one of her fashion choices while promoting “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

During the quiz, the cast was shown an image of Grace wearing a custom outfit inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress from the original film series.

Grace explained that she wanted to begin the press tour with a memorable look that honored the franchise.

“I got this custom piece made that’s inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress,” she told InStyle.

She described the outfit as a tribute to one of her favorite looks from the movies.

Her costars complimented the design, with Peak expressing her appreciation for the reference.

The cast also discussed other fashion trends, including tooth gems, novelty footwear and customized accessories.

‘The Hunger Games’ Cast Reflects on Their Time Together

Grace, Zada and Peak also shared memories from working on the upcoming prequel.

Early in the quiz, they discussed matching bear shirts that became popular among the cast.

Grace explained that she originally purchased the shirt before her costars began wearing similar versions.

The group also joked about the possibility of getting matching “Hunger Games” tattoos.

Although they had discussed the idea, the actors indicated that not everyone had committed to getting one.

Throughout the interview, the three costars shared memories from filming while testing their knowledge of the original movies.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” arrives in theaters on November 20.