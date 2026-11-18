Christina Ricci developed a bond with Cher when she starred as the pop icon’s daughter in the 1990 film “Mermaids.” However, the two fell out in the late 1990s, and the “Yellowjackets” star recently opened up about what led to it.

Christina Ricci Says She Didn’t Return Cher’s Phone Call

Getty Christina Ricci Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ricci appeared on the November 17 episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” During the appearance, Andy Cohen asked the actress about Cher and if they were still in touch.

“I’m not,” the “Yellowjackets” actress began. “Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me. She holds a grudge.” Cohen then asked for specifics about their falling out.

Ricci went on to explain that she’d been profiled by a major outlet like Rolling Stone or Premiere and that Cher had been interviewed for the feature.

“They interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me, and then she left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and she was so sorry,” she explained.

After that, Ricci stated that she never returned the “Believe” singer’s phone call. The “Mermaids” actress added that she has “reached out to her since” but that Cher did not respond on either occasion.

From there, Cohen recalled how “highly” Ricci had spoken about Cher on “Watch What Happens Live” in the past. According to her, “Oh, I adore her. She’s the best.” Ricci also said she understands why the pop icon felt slighted that she didn’t return the phone call.

“I absolutely 100% can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh my God, they misquoted me,’ and I’m gonna call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me, and then the gall of that young person to not return the call,” she explained.

Christina Ricci Previously Discussed Losing Touch With Cher

Getty Cher

Ricci spoke to AV Club in 2018, when the outlet asked the actress about her status with Cher following “Mermaids.”

“I haven’t in a long time,” she began. “But I did for about 10 years after the movie. We were in touch, but we have since lost touch, which I regret very much, because she’s an incredible person.”

After that, the outlet asked if she retained any memories of shooting the video for “The Shoop Shoop Song.”

“I remember it was really fun. I couldn’t believe that videos shot so late. We were up really late, and then Cher took me to her house in Malibu to sleep over afterwards, and we had, like, a pajama party. It was just great,” Ricci responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci was asked whether she knew of Cher before she was cast in the film.

According to her, “Once I knew I was going and auditioning for it, my mother told me all about her, and I’m sure they showed me stuff. But my real knowledge of Cher comes from firsthand experience, and I count myself so lucky, because she is just such an incredible human being.”