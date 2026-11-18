Kim Kardashian may run several successful businesses, but she recently learned how to use a payment feature that many people have had on their phones for years.

During her November 17 appearance on Amanda Hirsch‘s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kardashian revealed that her children recently introduced her to Apple Pay.

The SKIMS founder explained that she discovered the feature during a stop at a gas station when she realized she didn’t have her wallet.

What started as a quick trip for snacks turned into a surprising discovery for Kardashian, who admitted that she had never used the payment method before.

Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Introduced Her to Apple Pay

Kardashian explained that she was taking her children to school when they stopped at a gas station to purchase snacks.

However, she quickly realized she didn’t have her wallet with her.

Although Kardashian had her phone, she wasn’t familiar with using Apple Pay to make purchases.

Her children encouraged her to try the feature, showing her how she could pay without needing cash or a physical card.

“I just discovered Apple Pay and it has changed my life,” Kardashian told Hirsch.

She also described herself as an “old school cash girl,” explaining why she hadn’t previously relied on mobile payments.

Kardashian admitted that she felt nervous about attempting to use the feature for the first time.

She worried about how embarrassing it would be if the transaction didn’t work while she was standing at the register.

Fortunately, the experience introduced her to a convenient way of shopping that she now appreciates.

Getty North West and Kim Kardashian

Amanda Hirsch Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Apple Pay Discovery

Hirsch appeared surprised when Kardashian revealed how recently she had learned to use Apple Pay.

“I hope you know that this is going to break the internet,” Hirsch told her.

The podcast host added that she found the revelation shocking.

Kardashian laughed about her discovery while explaining how much she enjoyed the convenience of making purchases with her phone.

The conversation offered a lighthearted look at how even someone who spends much of her life around technology can still discover everyday features for the first time.

Kardashian also discussed how her shopping habits have changed as she has become more familiar with online purchasing.

Kim Kardashian Also Reveals Her TikTok Shop Shopping Habits

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kardashian revealed that she has become a frequent TikTok Shop customer.

She admitted that her spending on the platform has increased considerably.

According to Kardashian, she regularly purchases beauty products, including makeup and false eyelashes, even when she doesn’t necessarily plan to use them herself.

She explained that she enjoys learning about products available to consumers.

Kardashian also revealed that she recently ordered SKIMS-inspired products from TikTok Shop because she wanted to compare their quality with her own brand’s merchandise.

She said the items had not yet arrived.

The businesswoman also discussed filming an unreleased series in which she tested TikTok Shop purchases and shared her opinions.

Between discovering Apple Pay and exploring TikTok Shop, Kardashian’s latest podcast appearance offered a humorous glimpse into her evolving shopping habits.