Mia Latter, one of the women who accused Russell Brand of sexual assault, has decided to bravely speak out, specifically in reference to a message shared by the comedian’s wife from prison, in which he declares his innocence.

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for,” Brand’s message read. “So something strange is happening.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the note “clearly appalling,” with Brand now being under investigation to determine whether he violated prison rules against speaking to the media and making statements.

Latter also spoke out, calling it an “insult to all the women that stood trial.”

“I was just confused by it, and I was shocked. I was shocked that YouTube put it out because I feel like they have some kind of responsibility not to let these things be broadcast,” Latter said during an appearance on Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5. “It was an insult to all the women that stood trial and it was an insult to the jurors that gave their time.”

Why Mia Latter Decided To Waive Anonymity

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In a report published by The Times on Saturday, Nov. 14, Latter made the brave decision to waive her anonymity, publicly identifying herself as one of Brand’s rape accusers.

Latter, who was previously identified as “Alice,” said her reason for speaking out was to help generate awareness for The Close the Consent Gap campaign, which is “an initiative that aims to enact a ‘staggered’ age of consent in the U.K,” according to PEOPLE,” adding that it would “make sexual activity between adults aged 20 and older and 16- or 17-year-olds illegal when the age difference exceeds three years.”

“I don’t want to criminalize teenagers having sex with each other,” Latter told The Times. “If you’re between the ages of 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you can have relationships with each other, and [teenagers] are always going to. But … if you’re in your thirties, forties and fifties and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offense.”

Why Were Mia Latter’s Allegations Not Included In His Most Recent Trial

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Latter alleged in a 2023 investigation that Brand had subjected her to sexual and emotional abuse during a three-month relationship in 2006. She was 16 years old at the time, while he was 30. However, he publicly denied the allegations when they first came out.

But, the reason why her allegations were not included in his most recent trial is that he had already talked about them publicly, and authorities were worried that her attendance could shift the focus away from the case. She told The Times she was “devastated” when this was told to her.

But, there was a silver lining when the jury found him guilty.

“I’m very happy that the police have … managed to get justice for some of the women involved in this case, and a lot of incredible police work has gone into this,” she added.