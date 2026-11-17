Wilmer Valderrama has announced a new business venture outside his longtime role on “NCIS,” just as the CBS drama prepares for another schedule change.

His “NCIS” co-star Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the CBS series, was among those celebrating the news.

“Congratulations my bro!! 🙌,” Dietzen wrote in the comments of the Instagram announcement.

Valderrama’s fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, also reacted with a series of emojis: “🤤😍🔥.”

Fans expressed interest in trying the coffee when it becomes available.

“Yummy can’t wait to try 🙌 congrats guys!!” one follower commented.

“Omg I gotta try this!!!” another wrote.

A third added, “Sign me up for a lifelong supply!!!”

The launch is scheduled for early 2027, although Valderrama has not shared specific retail locations or distribution details.

‘NCIS’ Schedule Changes Again Ahead of Thanksgiving

While Valderrama prepares for his new business launch, his CBS series is approaching another break in its fall television schedule.

The “NCIS” franchise previously paused its Tuesday lineup in early November to accommodate coverage of the midterm elections.

Now, CBS is making another programming adjustment for Thanksgiving week.

According to Collider, none of the three “NCIS” shows will air new episodes on November 24. Instead, the network will broadcast reruns.

The schedule change affects “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS: Sydney.”

All three shows are expected to return with new episodes on December 1.

The Thanksgiving break comes as the franchise approaches its midseason finales, which are expected to air in the following weeks.

Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres Takes on a Dangerous New Mission

Before the Thanksgiving break, Valderrama will return as Nick Torres in the November 17 episode of “NCIS.”

The season 24 episode, titled “Ride or Die,” follows Torres as he goes undercover for a dangerous assignment.

During the mission, Torres must work as the getaway driver for a kidnapper played by James Frain, who previously appeared on “True Blood.”

The case requires Torres to rely on his undercover experience while attempting to keep everyone involved alive.

The episode is the sixth installment of the season.

The rest of CBS’s Tuesday lineup will also feature new episodes before the holiday break.

“NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS: Sydney” will air their respective sixth episodes on November 17.

The evening’s programming includes an episode titled “My Companion,” which follows a case involving a Navy admiral who sacrifices himself to save an AI technology mogul targeted for assassination.

Following the November 24 reruns, the franchise will resume its regular Tuesday schedule on CBS.