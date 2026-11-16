Glenn Close Is Completely Transparent About Her Childhood Living In A ‘Restrictive Cult’

Glenn Close accepted an honorary Oscar this weekend with a speech that revealed more about her early life than she usually shares publicly. The 79-year-old actress spoke candidly about her life growing up in a restrictive cult and how the experience led her to acting.

Close received the honor Sunday at the 2026 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The honorary award recognizes her performance in “Dangerous Liaisons,” the 1988 film that marked the actress’ fifth Oscar nomination. Visibly emotional, she told the audience that the recognition had been hard to process.

Play

Using Imagination as a Refuge from Restriction

“It has been very difficult for me to process this incredible honor because the truth is I carry the epigenome of an outsider,” she began. “From the ages of seven to 22, I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult.”

The “101 Dalmatians” actress did not mince words when revealing the expectations placed upon her. “Don’t look at yourself in the mirror. No flirting. Dress this way. Talk this way,” she recalled. “Say it’s okay when your parents are routinely sent away from you for months on end. It meant that I was always looking on the outside. I was always on the outside looking in.”

Close credited her early childhood, spent roaming the woods and fields of Connecticut, with giving her an imagination she could retreat into. She said she pictured herself inside vivid, dark fairytales, and drew inspiration from stories like Cinderella and Snow White. She described that private world as something that sustained her and made the deepest parts of her untouchable.

“That secret world sustained me and fed my insatiable imagination, making the deepest part of me untouchable,” Close said.

“I dreamed of knocking on Walt Disney’s door. I was sure that he would open it and look down on me on the way he looked down on Mickey Mouse. And he would take my hand and he would lead me in.”

Getty Glenn Close accepts the Academy Honorary Award onstage during the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Her Escape and Finding Acting in College

Close said she “found the strength” to leave the cult in 1970 to enroll at the College of William and Mary. There, she discovered the stage.

“I went straight to the theater department,” she said, “auditioned, and ended up getting cast as Olivia in Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night.'”

The refuge of the theater department completely changed things for her. “It was like water on the desert,” she said. “The revelation and the deep sense of purpose and fulfillment that started to bud when I stepped onto the stage of Phi Beta Kappa Hall has led me directly to this very moment in this room.”

Close is a eight-time Oscar nominee. The honorary award comes after her “Fatal Attraction” costar Michael Douglas said the actress should have won the Oscar for her role in the movie. The 1988 award went to Cher for her role in “Moonstruck.”

“As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not. Though some years I thought I might have a chance. I’ve always felt that the great honor is to be in the room. Over the past 43 years, I’ve been in the room eight times, not looking in the window, but in the room, part of this extraordinary community,” she gushed.