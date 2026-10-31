‘Fatal Attraction’ Co-Stars Michael Douglas & Glenn Close Reunite & Fans Celebrate the Iconic Moment

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close are both Hollywood legends, but their reunion on a recent appearance on the long-running British chat show “The Graham Norton Show,” with host Graham Norton, was an iconic moment fans celebrated.

Michael Douglas & Glenn Close Reunite

Douglas posted a photo of himself and Close embracing, with her leaning in to kiss him on the cheek. In the photo, he wears a dark blue suit jacket and a bright blue collared shirt, while Close looks striking in a burgundy outfit. In the caption, the actor shared his thoughts, writing, “One helluva reunion with my Fatal Attraction co-star and dear friend @glennclose on The Graham Norton Show! What a treat to be together again while celebrating my book One Helluva Ride! Thank you @grahnort and GB for one helluva week!”

Fans praised the actor in the post’s comment section. “Great photo,” a fan shared. “Absolute LEGENDS, and that beautiful Chilling movie was sooooo so ahead of its time! The dashing Dan Gallagher & feisty Alex Forrest,” another fan shared. “Had us glued to our sofas biting our nails. You are Timeless.”

A third fan shared, “Two Hollywoods national treasures, just about to read your book Michael looks a good read …” Other reactions include, “Legends,” “Your film is cinematic gold……both icons of our age,” and “Awww….that’s a cute picture.”

Close and Douglas have reunited several times publicly, including the 18th Annual AARP The Magazine’s Movies For Grownups Awards and the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, both in 2019.

Douglas has been promoting his tell-all memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” which he referenced in his caption. The book has been celebrated by fans and reveals many untold stories and personal details about the actor and his life.

Michael Douglas & Glenn Close Discuss ‘Fatal Attraction’

Getty Michael Douglas and Glenn Close at a preview screening of “What’s Going On?”

Douglas and Close starred in the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction,” and on “The Graham Norton Show,” he revealed that he initially thought she wasn’t right for the part. “Everybody thought that Glenn was not right for the part, and so we moved on, and her agent called and said, ‘You don’t understand, Glenn will audition,’” Douglas recalled, People reports. “Glenn had already got 3 Oscar nominations for actress, and we said, ‘We can’t ask her!’ And she said, ‘She’s insisting,’ and she came in, and I ask anyone to see this tape, and she blew us away. We have never been so wrong in our lives.”

He added, “We remember looking at each other feeling like total idiots. She was in total command.”

“Fatal Attraction” has become a cult classic and is a critically acclaimed film. In her appearance on the show, Close also reflected on her role and how they changed the ending for her character. “I was asked to re-shoot the ending six months later. I fought against it and was very cross as I didn’t see her as a psychopath,” she said of her character Alex Forrest. “But they wore me down, and Alex became the most hated woman in America.”