Sarah Michelle Gellar Proves Son Is Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Twin in Rare New Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed their second child in September 2012.

Now, the couple’s son, Rocky, is 14 years old and looks exactly like his famous father.

Rare Photo

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress shared a series of photos with Rocky and Freddie from a recent race weekend.

“Race weekend with my boys,” she captioned the Monday, October 26, post, that had fans doing a double take.

“Sarah’s genes didn’t even try 😭🤣,” one follower joked.

“Not the mini Freddie omg 😂,” another wrote.

“Ma’am, you were just an incubator. That is alllll Freddie 😂,” a third follower laughed.

Another joked that they could have named Rocky, “Freddie Prinze Jr Jr.”

“Wow. Rocky’s genes were a copy and paste of Freddie! Sorry SMG! 🤟❤️,” yet another added.

“Honey, we shrunk the FPJr? 😮,” another fan joked.

Sarah and Freddie recently revealed Rocky’s extreme hobby, showing off a clip of the teen driving on a race track.

“Showing our kids that they can achieve their dreams, is one the most important jobs as a parent.,” Sarah captioned a clip shared to Instagram in April. “Rocky’s dream is @f1 Watching him on the road (literally and figuratively) makes me truly ecstatic.”

She told People at the time, “How do we foster that for him? I don’t know a lot about F1 and racing, so it’s like finding those contacts. And luckily, I worked with someone who’s quite a prominent racer — Patrick Dempsey.”

Sarah and Freddie’s Daughter

In addition to Rocky, the couple are parents to a 17-year-old daughter named Charlotte.

Similar to Rocky, fans quickly pointed out the similarities between Charlotte and her famous father after Sarah shared a series of photos for Charlotte’s birthday in September.

“Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday 🎂 @charlotteprinze I’m not sure how you are 17 already,””Gellar captioned her Sunday, September 20, Instagram post. “You may have been the child that made me a mom, but now you are the person that brings out the best in me. (Not to mention my biggest champion) Thank you… for being you.”

“She looks exactly like her dad 😭” one fan commented.

“Freddie Prinze Jr. Jr.,” another teased.

A third wrote, “Finally getting to see Charlotte and Rocky’s beautiful faces! Charlotte looks just like her dad. Happy birthday, sweet girl! ❤️.”

“She looks like her father !! So beautiful !😍” yet another wrote.

Yet another follower wrote, “Aww she resembles you and Freddie so much. She is lucky to have you as a mom. And as beautiful as you are happy birthday, charlotte🥳❤️.”

Freddie and Sarah Michelle met in 1997 on the set of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and became close friends. Their relationship did not turn romantic until 2000, but progressed quickly from there.

Freddie proposed in April 2001, and the pair tied the knot in September 2002.

The longtime couple rarely gives glimpses of their children, opting to protect the famous offsprings’ privacy.

“I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment,” Gellar told People in 2022. “We’re not mean, we’re not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children.”