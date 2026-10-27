Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave fans a glimpse of her family life with husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress shared photos on Instagram from a “Race weekend with my boys.”

The post featured a selfie with the couple’s son, Rocky James Prinze, sporting a new buzzcut ahead of a go-kart race. Another showed Gellar proudly posing beside her 14-year-old son. There’s also a photo of Gellar and Freddie, 50, posing next to each other as they support their son during the race.

Fans Seeing Double

Fans quickly took to the comments and noted the striking resemblance between Rocky and Freddie.

“Sarah’s genes didn’t even try,” one person joked. “Y’all shrank freddie???” another chimed in. “Ma’am, you were just an incubator. That is alllll Freddie,” someone wrote.

Weeks before Rocky’s latest race, Gellar marked his 14th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“And then, there were two. Three years and one day later @rockyprinze came racing into our lives,” she wrote. “I should have known from your speedy delivery, the excitement you would bring. You have no idea how lucky I feel to watch you chase your dream. You inspire not just me, but everyone around you. Happy Birthday Rocky.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar on How Parenting Changes Her Career

In March, Gellar opened up about her decision to step away from acting in 2014 to focus on being a mother to her two kids.

“I had my second child. I was on ‘The Crazy Ones’. Robin [Williams] passed away,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “And then I just . . . I think my world shifted. It was this moment of, ‘Holy [expletive], things change in a moment.’ For the first time I wanted a break, and I had never wanted a break before. I was so defined by my work and my career that that was the propeller. And I’m so glad that I did, because it’s time I can never get back with my kids.”

Ultimately, Gellar was able to return to acting with a new perspective.

“I also pick my projects differently now. I used to have this, like, ‘I need to know what my next job is. I have to work’ — work to find how I thought of myself,” Gellar said during an interview on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast Shut Up Evan.

She continued, “But now work is just a part of how I think of myself. And so now I pick jobs because I really want to work with that person. Or I think this would be so much fun. I don’t have this desire to prove stuff that I used to have.”