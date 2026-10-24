Selma Blair Makes Rare Outing With Son Arthur, 15, & Service Dog After In-Flight Incident

Selma Blair stepped out with her son, Arthur, and her service dog, Scout, nearly two weeks after an in-flight incident that led to her arrest.

On Friday, October 23, the 54-year-old actress was spotted strolling through Los Angeles with her 15-year-old son and service dog, appearing to be in good spirits.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Blair wearing a camel-colored sports jacket over a gray sweater, paired with acid-wash jeans and black leather boots. She carried a drink in one hand while holding Scout’s leash in the other.

The outlet noted that Scout, an English Labrador trained to assist Blair with her multiple sclerosis (MS), was with the actress on her October 11 Delta flight.

Selma Blair Opens Up About Her Diagnosis

On Tuesday, October 20, Blair opened up about her condition and the unhealthy coping mechanisms she once used to manage her symptoms during an appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show” podcast. The episode was filmed before her arrest.

Blair revealed that even as “a very young girl,” she turned to alcohol to cope with headaches, anxiety, and nerve pain, as well as to help her fall asleep.

“And when you’re depressed that is never going to be a good solution,” the actress said. “And I was just always feeling tired and depressed and that was horrible.”

The “Hellboy” star also shared how she managed to mask her MS symptoms by drinking.

“It’s wild the times that I’ve gone, even as a very young girl, to alcohol. I was never someone that liked drugs. I was just afraid of them, you know,” Blair shared.

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The actress continued, “I was never someone that could tolerate opiates, thank God. Like vomit, vomit, vomit, you know, especially with all my teeth stuff.”

Blair acknowledged that drinking “wasn’t going to lead me to the right place.”

“I wish I could be someone that could have two glasses of wine and just be flirty and fun and listen better,” she shared. “I’m still a human being, but I recognize that alcohol is not good medicine for me.”

What’s Next for Selma Blair

Getty Selma Blair

Meanwhile, Page Six reported on Friday, October 16, that Blair is keeping busy and continuing with her scheduled commitments despite her recent arrest.

“Selma has been very busy working,” a source told the outlet. “She hasn’t stopped. She was filming projects as recently as last week.”

The insider continued, “Prior to this incident, she was in a great headspace. Despite what happened, she is planning on getting back to filming her various projects. She has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.”

Before the incident, Blair had several projects lined up, including roles in “Schmoolie the Deathwatcher” and “Ethan Almighty.”

“She never misses a work commitment and she’s going to keep fulfilling them,” the source added. “She’s not only acting, but has a ton of brand deals going on.”