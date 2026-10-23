Beloved Tom Skerritt Honored in Heartfelt Tributes by His ‘Picket Fences’ Co-Stars

Beloved Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt died on Wednesday, October 21. He died of natural causes at age 93. After the announcement of his passing on Thursday, October 22, fans and celebrities flooded social media with tributes, including three from his “Picket Fences” co-stars.

Tom Skerritt Honored By His ‘Picket Fences’ Co-Stars

Hours after Skerritt’s death was made public, Lauren Holly penned a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star on Instagram, detailing how much he meant to her. “I adored Tom Skerritt,” she wrote. “I was lucky enough to work with him on more than one project, but the first was Picket Fences. He was our leader. His example made those years such a joy, and we all loved and respected him so much. He cared deeply for his family-both the one at home and the one at work; he cared deeply for his planet, and all of its inhabitants. He had a huge impact on my life, and so many memories I have of him include sharing fits of crippling laughter. Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often.”

They played Sheriff Jimmy Brock and Maxine Stewart for 88 episodes of the popular ‘90s television series, from 1992 to 1996.

Fans responded with condolences. “Beautiful tribute Lauren. We are so sad and sorry,” a fan wrote. “Tom was the best sending you lots of love Lauren and love to all of Tom’s family,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Picket Fences was such a compelling show in its time,” “So incredible working with you and Tom on Picket Fences. Sweet memories,” and “This is a sad one. Loved him as an actor. RIP. Sending hugs to you and his family.”

Celebrating Tom Skerritt’s Beautiful Life

Justin Shenkarow, who played Matthew Brock on the series, also shared his thoughts with a throwback video and a touching post. “Rest easy Tom. You’ll be incredibly missed, thank you for gracing us with your presence and it was such a privilege working with you on Picket Fences,” he wrote.

Another of Skerritt’s “Picket Fences” co-stars, Kathy Baker, paid tribute to him with a statement shared with People. Baker played his onscreen wife, Dr. Jill Brock. “My heart is broken to hear of the passing of dear, lovely, loving, Tom, my TV husband, my partner, my darling friend,” she said. “He taught me so much during our four years on Picket Fences. I couldn’t have asked for a more gracious and kind actor to work with, and it was very special to share with him the incredible run of the show.”

Remembering Beloved Actor Tom Skerritt

Skerritt was also honored by Julia Roberts, who starred alongside him in the 1989 film, “Steel Magnolias.” They played Shelby Eatenton Latcherie and Drum Eatenton. On October 22, Roberts shared a loving message in his honor. Alongside a throwback photo of them smiling, she wrote, “A shining light of a gentle man. RIP.”

Skerritt was a Hollywood icon and a veteran in the entertainment industry, celebrated for his roles in “Top Gun,” “Alien,” “A River Runs Through It,” “Picket Fences,” and “Steel Magnolias.” He leaves behind a legacy, and he will be missed by many.