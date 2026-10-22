Carrot Top Makes Emotional Return to the Stage While Addressing the Elephant in the Room

One month after a failed attempt to take his own life amid an extortion attempt, Carrot Top returned to the stage of the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

As People reported, the 61-year-old comedian — whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson — was greeted with adoring cheers when he appeared onstage on Monday, October 19.

‘An Emotional Night’

Per a video shared by Vital Vegas on X, Carrot Top is greeted with an extended ovation as he marked his first time in front of an audience since he was rushed to hospital on September 19.

“Thank you so much. God bless all my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight,” he tells the crowd.

“I would have done this a long time ago if I could get this kind of love,” he jokes.

“It’s an emotional night for everybody,” he continues. “It’s been a rough month. Trying to figure out what is appropriate for a night like tonight.”

He then tells the audience that he’s spent the past month trying to figure out how he’d be addressed what took place when he returned to the stage, admitting, “I don’t know what to talk about.”

At that point, a photo of an elephant wearing a curly red wig appears on a screen in the background, literally referencing the elephant in the room.

“My first time in my career, I have no idea,” he says. “What is there to talk about really?”

Breaking the Silence

Just days before returning to the Luxor stage, Carrot Top — who came to fame via appearance on 1990s TV shows — broke his silence, issuing his first statement since his hospitalization.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” he shared in the caption of an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of himself performing onstage.

“Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” he continued. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

His announcement was met with an avalanche of support from fans, including a message from “Scream” star David Arquette.

“We love you buddy!” Arquette wrote in a comment.

In fact, Arquette was far from alone in sharing his support for the comedian after such a fraught incident.

“Stay in prayer brother. It’s more powerful than the world gives it credit,” one comment read

“The joy you bring this world is truly magical. Carrot Top forever,” another fan shared.

Another of his Instagram followers encouraged the comedian to keep moving forward, writing, “You are loved. Keep feeling. Keep talking. Keep healing.”

Another supporter wrote, “So incredibly proud of you, Scott. Also can’t wait to see what crazy material this brings you! Sending all the love and prayers in the world.”



























