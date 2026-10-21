Matthew Perry’s Sister Opens Up About His Painful Struggles While Filming ‘Friends’

Millions of “Friends” fans celebrated when Chandler Bing finally married Monica Geller. But for Matthew Perry’s family, watching the beloved characters exchange vows brought feelings of heartbreak and uncertainty.

The late actor’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, has revealed that her brother was struggling with addiction when the wedding storyline was filmed, making the joyous television moment especially difficult for those closest to him.

In an emotional interview with People ahead of a new Netflix documentary, Bowick recalled how Perry’s personal struggles overshadowed what should have been a happy career milestone.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Reveals Painful Truth Behind ‘Friends’ Wedding

Netflix The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. (L-R) Matthew Perry and Mia Perry Bowick in The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

Perry, who died in October 2023 at age 54, had recently returned from rehabilitation when Chandler and Monica filmed their wedding for the Season 7 finale.

His sister explained that his dependence on alcohol and prescription drugs had become increasingly serious between Seasons 5 and 7.

“We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’” Bowick told People.

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Watching Perry portray a man starting a new life with his wife was particularly emotional because his family knew how much he wanted those experiences for himself.

“When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life; he wanted a partner, and he wanted children,” she recalled.

Matthew Perry’s Personal Struggles Behind Chandler Bing’s Happy Ending

Perry became a household name as Chandler during the sitcom’s 10-season run alongside Courteney Cox, who played Monica.

Their characters’ relationship became one of the show’s most beloved storylines, eventually leading to marriage and parenthood.

Away from the cameras, however, Perry spent years seeking treatment for addiction.

The actor never married or had children, although he spoke candidly about wanting a family.

In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry detailed his struggles with substance use and the impact they had on his relationships, health, and career.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Speaks Out in New Netflix Documentary

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Bowick is among the family members sharing personal memories in Netflix’s upcoming three-part documentary, “The One About Matthew Perry.”

Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, the series premieres Tuesday, October 27, one day before Perry’s death anniversary.

The documentary features interviews with longtime friends, family members, and former romantic partners, along with previously unseen photographs and videos from the Perry family’s private collection.

It explores the actor’s Hollywood success, difficult years battling addiction, and efforts to help others facing similar struggles.

Remembering Matthew Perry Nearly Three Years After His Death

Perry died on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from the acute effects of ketamine, according to NPR. His death was ruled accidental.

Beyond his work on “Friends,” the actor became an outspoken advocate for addiction recovery, hoping his experiences could help others seek treatment.

The upcoming documentary also examines that lesser-known side of his life.

For Bowick, sharing her memories gives audiences a chance to remember the brother she knew beyond his famous television character, including his humor, generosity, and the personal struggles he worked to overcome.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For support with substance use, the SAMHSA National Helpline is available around the clock at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)