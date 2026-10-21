‘Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson ‘Happy to Be Alive’ After Plane Scare

Amy Jo Johnson’s plane scare left the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” alum feeling especially grateful after the aircraft carrying her and Donnie Wahlberg skidded off a runway in Las Vegas. Johnson revealed that she was among the passengers aboard the private jet when its pilots aborted takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Federal Aviation Administration told People that eight people were aboard the aircraft. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Johnson, who became a ’90s television favorite as Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Ranger, later reflected on the close call and said she was simply thankful everyone made it out safely.

Amy Jo Johnson Says She Is ‘Very Happy to Be Alive’ After Plane Scare

Johnson shared photos from her eventful Las Vegas weekend on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 19. The collection included snapshots from New Kids on the Block’s concert the previous night as well as images showing the aircraft after it went off the runway and struck a perimeter fence.

“It was an eventful weekend. That’s for sure,” Johnson wrote. After celebrating Wahlberg and his bandmates for their final Las Vegas show, the 56-year-old acknowledged just how dramatically the weekend had changed.

She described the aviation incident as a “very hairy plane situation” before adding that she was “very happy to be alive.” Wahlberg responded beneath her post, telling Johnson he was thankful for her and his friend Matt.

The moment brought together two familiar faces for fans of ’90s pop culture. Johnson became famous through “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” while Wahlberg rose to prominence as a member of New Kids on the Block.

EntertainmentNow previously looked back at Johnson and the rest of the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” cast, including how her career later expanded into acting, writing and directing.

Donnie Wahlberg Credited the Pilots With Keeping Everyone Safe

Wahlberg addressed the incident shortly after it happened, telling followers that the plane never managed to get into the air. The New Kids on the Block singer said the aircraft ran out of runway during takeoff and praised the pilots for keeping everyone safe.

According to the FAA’s preliminary incident report, the Dassault Falcon 50 aborted takeoff, went off the end of the runway and struck the perimeter fence with its left wing. The FAA classified the aircraft’s damage as substantial.

Airport officials said there were no known injuries following the incident. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and an official cause has not been announced.

People reported that the plane was headed for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada. Wahlberg later described the experience as an intense few moments and thanked the pilots, emergency crews and God, saying the situation could have ended very differently. Harry Reid International Airport also confirmed that runways 1L and 1R were temporarily closed for inspection following the incident.

The Scare Came After New Kids on the Block’s Final Las Vegas Show

The incident happened the morning after New Kids on the Block performed the final scheduled show of their Las Vegas residency on Oct. 17. Johnson had been in Las Vegas to support Wahlberg and the group before traveling aboard the aircraft the following day.

The residency had provided plenty of emotional moments for Wahlberg. Earlier in 2026, he broke down in tears onstage while thanking the band’s longtime fans for continuing to support them decades after their rise to fame.

This time, however, Wahlberg’s gratitude came under very different circumstances. Neither Johnson nor Wahlberg reported suffering injuries from the runway incident, and Johnson’s message suggested that the experience had left her focused less on the frightening details and more on the fact that everyone walked away.

After a weekend that began with music and nostalgia before taking an unexpected turn, the former Pink Ranger summed up what mattered most: she was still here to talk about it.