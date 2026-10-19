Donnie Wahlberg Says Pilots ‘Saved Our Lives’ After Private Jet Runway Scare

Donnie Wahlberg is thanking his pilots after a frightening incident aboard a private jet left the aircraft off the runway at a Las Vegas airport.

The New Kids on the Block singer, 57, was among eight people aboard a Dassault Falcon 50 when the plane aborted its takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 18, according to information the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided to PEOPLE.

The aircraft, which was bound for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, skidded into a fence after failing to get airborne.

Wahlberg Took to Social Media to Detail the Scary Moment

Wahlberg addressed the incident in an Instagram video shared hours later, assuring fans that he and the other passengers were safe.

“We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway. I’m just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us… We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, we are not getting up in the air today. But we’re safe and thankful and all is well,” he said.

The actor also explained that the aircraft avoided hitting heavy airport vehicles and equipment as it left the runway.

In his caption, Wahlberg revealed that he initially recorded the message for family and friends who wanted to know whether he was okay. He ultimately decided to share it publicly because of the connection he feels with his supporters.

“So many of you all are my family too so I figured I’d share with you,” he wrote.

“It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments,” he continued. “Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not.”

Wahlberg also praised the emergency crews who responded to the incident.

“Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful,” he added.

His post quickly drew messages of relief from fans and fellow celebrities. His wife, Jenny McCarthy, expressed her gratitude in the comments, writing, “God is so good!!!!”

Other supporters thanked Wahlberg for providing an update and shared their own experiences with frightening flights. One fan wrote, “So glad everyone is ok. My flight into Vegas before the shows this week had a failed landing attempt and it was so frightening.”

Another supporter said they were relieved to learn that the actor had been aboard the aircraft and was safe.

The incident also prompted a response from airport officials. According to the FAA information shared with the outlet, the pilot halted the takeoff before the plane left the runway and struck a fence.

The Moment Was Captured in a Recording

An air traffic control recording shared on TikTok appeared to capture the tense moments following the aborted takeoff.

A voice can be heard repeating, “Aborting. Aborting,” before an air traffic controller confirms that emergency vehicles are responding and asks whether anyone has been injured.

Harry Reid International Airport subsequently announced that there were no known injuries. Two runways were scheduled to close for inspection following the incident.

A ground stop began at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time and was lifted around 2:30 p.m. The airport warned travelers that delays were possible while officials assessed the situation.

Despite the damage to the aircraft, Wahlberg’s message made clear that he was grateful everyone aboard had escaped without reported injuries. He credited the pilots and emergency personnel with helping prevent a more serious outcome.