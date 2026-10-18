‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Gets Heartwarming Applause After Sharing Cancer Recovery Update With John Stamos

“Full House” star Dave Coulier received a round of applause after opening up about surviving cancer twice during an appearance at ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

The actor shared the personal update while appearing onstage alongside his longtime friend and former co-star John Stamos during the convention, held Oct. 16–18.

In a video recorded at the event, Coulier discussed how his health challenges affected his vocal cords and expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he received throughout his recovery.

The audience responded with applause as the actor reflected on the encouragement he received during a difficult chapter of his life.

Getty Actors John Stamos and Dave Coulier attend the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Dave Coulier Thanks Fans for Their Prayers After Cancer Recovery

During the ’90s Con appearance, Coulier spoke about the physical challenges he experienced during his battle with cancer.

The actor explained that his health struggles affected his vocal cords, something particularly meaningful given his decades-long career in comedy, acting and voice work.

He also acknowledged the people who supported him throughout his treatment and recovery.

Coulier credited the prayers and encouragement he received with helping him heal, expressing his appreciation for those who kept him in their thoughts.

His comments prompted applause from the audience, creating a heartfelt moment during the convention.

For fans who grew up watching Coulier portray Joey Gladstone on “Full House,” the appearance provided an opportunity to celebrate the actor and hear about his recovery directly from him.

Dave Coulier Reflects on Surviving Cancer Twice

Coulier’s latest remarks follow two cancer diagnoses in recent years.

In November 2024, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Following treatment, he announced that he was cancer-free in 2025.

However, Coulier later disclosed another diagnosis involving cancer at the base of his tongue.

In February 2026, he shared the encouraging news that he was in remission from both cancers.

Throughout his health journey, Coulier has spoken publicly about the challenges of treatment and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

His latest appearance offered another opportunity to reflect on his progress while reconnecting with fans who have followed his career for decades.

John Stamos Joins Dave Coulier for Special ‘Full House’ Reunion

Having Stamos beside Coulier made the moment especially meaningful for longtime “Full House” viewers.

The actors portrayed Joey Gladstone and Jesse Katsopolis on the beloved sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1995.

Their friendship continued long after the series concluded, with both actors maintaining a close connection throughout their careers.

Stamos has also publicly supported Coulier during his cancer journey.

The Hartford convention brought together several members of the “Full House” cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

The reunion gave fans an opportunity to reconnect with the performers who helped make the sitcom a lasting television favorite.

For Coulier, the appearance carried additional significance as he reflected on his health and thanked those who supported him.

The audience’s applause highlighted the warmth surrounding his recovery update and the enduring connection between the actor and his fans.