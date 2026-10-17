‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Excitedly Reunites With Scott Weinger At ’90s Con (EXCLUSIVE)

From October 16-18, fans can attend ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans to meet and mingle with their favorite actors from the decade, including “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

The Great American Family actress always has a grand time getting to know her fans. To make things even better, she appeared at the convention alongside her onscreen boyfriend, Scott Weinger. Seeing the pair together in person was a dream come to life for many ’90s TV fans.

See what the pair had to say about the convention while speaking with EntertainmentNow.

Candace Cameron Bure Reunites With Scott Weinger

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with “Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger at ’90s Con over the weekend. We kicked off the interview by congratulating Bure on her “Special Forces” run, then asked if she was having any watch parties as the ongoing season continues.

“I have them at home,” the actress quipped.

“I couldn’t be more impressed,” Weinger gushed over his onscreen love interest.

“You could do it, Scott,” Bure replied. Weinger laughed and waved away the idea.

EntertainmentNow Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger from ’90s Con on October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Scott Weinger and Candace Cameron Bure played lovebirds Steve Hale and D.J. Tanner respectively on “Full House” before reprising their roles for the spin-off, “Fuller House.” Though they often go years without seeing one another, the pair is able to pick back up where they left off.

“We didn’t know when we were making the show in the ’90s,” Weinger explained about their ongoing connection.

“It’s great that everyone’s nostalgic for the ’90s by bringing us back together,” Bure added.

Though convention attendees were starstruck by the “Full House” stars, they admitted they were also excited to meet and reconnect with several other big names from the decade.

“I’m excited to see John Stamos,” Weinger replied. Bure agreed, noting this was Stamos’ first convention.

Bure Can’t Wait To Reminisce on Old Times With Friends

’90s Con certainly isn’t Candace Cameron Bure’s first convention and it likely won’t be her last. When asked what she would take away from the weekend, she promptly replied, “A lot of laughs.”

Scott Weinger readily agreed, and the two explained the “Full House” cast always has an excellent time together.

“I’m just looking forward to a lot of dumb jokes from all of us,” the 50-year-old laughed.

Other cast members would definitely agree. In a previous interview, Jodie Sweetin noted that she and Bure had a very real-life sister relationship on the set.

The ’90s Star’s Life Brims With Love & Joy

As Candace Cameron Bure enjoys ’90s Con this weekend, she has plenty of reasons to celebrate in her personal life too. Over the past month, she welcomed her first grandchildren.

Her son, Lev Bure, welcomed a baby boy 10 weeks early. Shortly after, Bure’s daughter, Natasha Perry, gave birth to a little girl of her own.

Fans wish the actress and her family nothing but the best as they explore this beautiful new chapter of life together.