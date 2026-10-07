Candace Cameron Bure Becomes Grandma Again as Daughter Natasha Welcomes Baby Girl

Candace Cameron Bure is officially a grandmother of two after her daughter, Natasha Bure, welcomed her first child with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry.

Natasha, 28, announced the arrival of their daughter, Winnie Helaine, on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram carousel featuring Polaroids of the newborn, a pink button with her name, and tender shots of the new parents cuddling their baby. “It was always you, my Winnie,” Natasha wrote in the caption.

Candace, 50, quickly celebrated the newest addition in the comments. “I’m in love 💗💗 my girls 🥹,” the “Full House” alum wrote.

Candace spent years as one of Hallmark’s biggest holiday stars, including the Aurora Teagarden mystery series, before joining Great American Family, where she stars in and produces movies.

What Did Natasha Bure Share About Baby Winnie?

Winnie is Natasha and Bradley’s first child together. The couple married in Malibu, California, in September 2025 after getting together in 2024.

They announced Natasha’s pregnancy in May.

Around that time, Candace joked that she was “gonna be a Candy Gram,” a nickname she embraced again when her son Lev and his wife, Elliott, revealed they were also expecting.

“Are you KIDDING?!! Another grandbaby on the way 🥹!!!!!” Candace wrote at the time. “Does life get any better?!!! CandyGram x2 = fully ignited 🍭💖👶🏼.”

Why Is Winnie Candace Cameron Bure’s Second Grandchild?

Candace first became a grandmother in August when Lev Bure and Elliott Bure welcomed their son, Bond Leo.

Bond arrived 10 weeks early at just 3 pounds and was immediately transferred to the NICU.

Elliott later shared that the family spent five weeks and five days in the hospital before finally bringing him home.

“Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs. and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!” she wrote.

Candace responded with an emotional message of her own.

“Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️ Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents — and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙”

Natasha also celebrated her nephew, writing, “Perfect boy!!!! My heart 😭🧸🫶🏼 We love Bond.”

What Has Candace Said About Becoming a Grandmother?

Candace has made no secret of how long she had hoped for this chapter.

“This is just the sweetest season,” she told TODAY.com in May 2026. “I’ve dreamed and prayed about being a grandma, and now it’s actually happening.”

She added, “I already find myself thinking about all the traditions and memories we’ll get to create and thanking the Lord for this gift. Candy Gram is ready and waiting!”

Back in 2024, Candace was already thinking about what she wanted her future grandchildren to call her, even if the rest of the family was not completely sold on her pick.

“I’m defending my grandma name. Nobody likes it except me and I wanted to be Candy Gram. I just thought that was cute. My son doesn’t think so. I think he’s like, ‘You’re just sticking with Grandma Candace.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ Maybe Grammy. Something like that, I don’t know,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

How Has the Bure Family Grown?

Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, married in 1996 and have three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.

With Bond and Winnie arriving just months apart, the family has grown quickly in 2026.

For Candace, who spent years talking about how excited she was to become a grandmother, the “Candy Gram” era is now very much in full swing.