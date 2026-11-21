Beloved Hallmark stars Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker have been friends for nearly two decades, but on November 21, 2026, they star in their first movie together on the network, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley.”

The duo first met while working on a TV pilot in 2008, and have both been part of the Hallmark family for more than a decade. But the adaptation of late author Annie England Noblin‘s 2022 romance novel is their first time co-starring in a Hallmark movie together — and Cahill wasn’t quite sure how it would go.

Erin Cahill Was Worried She & Andrew Walker Had Too Much Sibling Energy to Pull Off a Romance

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Cahill told EntertainmentNow she was thrilled “finally getting to work with (Walker) after all these years, but getting to play love interests with him? I was worried, because we’re so much like brother and sister. I was genuinely worried that we wouldn’t have chemistry. I was like, ‘We’re just gonna be so awkward!'”

But the actress was pleasantly surprised as she and Walker got into their characters’ storylines, and especially when they had their first kiss.

She laughed, “We kissed and I was like, ‘Wow! Andrew, you’re a good kisser!’ And he goes, ‘Um, thanks. I do it a lot!’ But he takes it all very seriously, that’s what I love about him. He’s such a joy to work with.”

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ is Full of Animals, Which Thrilled Erin Cahill

Hallmark Erin Cahill stops to talk to some of the pups on set.

In “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” Cahill plays an L.A. veterinarian who moves to a small town, eager to take over a clinic owned by a retiring vet and start over in a quieter, less stressful setting. The vet’s son, played by Walker, has no interest in following in his dad’s footsteps, but has his doubts — along with much of the town — about the city slicker coming in to take over the practice.

The role meant Cahill not only got to co-star with one of her favorite friends, but also with a slew of adorable animals including horses, dogs, alpacas, sheep, and more (the pet parade is especially adorable).

A longtime animal lover who has her own rescue pup, Crumpet, Cahill joked, “Every day was just me sitting on the floor, being told to get my face out of an animal’s face by hair and makeup.”

Cahill also said she got a kick out of the “irony” that in 2025, she’d played a woman who fell head over heels for a vet played by Paul Campbell in “Christmas at the Catnip Cafe.” She beamed, “I was so in love with that. I was like, ‘Wait, now I’m playing the vet? This is so good!’ And the fact that (the movies) were a year apart? I couldn’t have dreamed of it.”

Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” premieres on November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.