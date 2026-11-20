There are plenty of reasons why Hallmark fans will adore “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” starring Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle. That includes the fact that the costumes feature adorable hidden details that you surely don’t want to miss.

FYI: “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

Keep an Eye Out for Nods to Multiple Disney Princesses

Hallmark ‘Holiday Ever After A Disney World Wish Come True’ from Hallmark

“Disney Princess-inspired outfits, hidden character references and a little holiday magic are woven throughout Hallmark’s upcoming Christmas movie, ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,'” Attractions Magazine noted along with a new interview with costume designer Alyson Hancey, who “revealed how she dressed the film’s stars and hundreds of extras, worked with Disney to recreate authentic theme park looks, and incorporated special details that even devoted Disney fans might miss.”

Getty ‘Holiday Ever After A Disney World Wish Come True’ from Hallmark

For instance, Hancey was inspired by the famous fashion-related aesthetics of Disney princesses like Rapunzel and Cinderella, which resulted in specific choices around the colors she used in the outfits seen onscreen and the ensembles’ accents like rhinestone bow brooches and pearl embellishments.

Hallmark ‘Holiday Ever After A Disney World Wish Come True’ from Hallmark

Hancey also opted to use “familiar fairy-tale silhouettes,” with Attractions Magazine mentioning that “[f]or the Cinderella-inspired look, she used an A-line skirt to suggest the shape of a Princess ball gown. She also pointed out a tiny bow appliqué on the inside pocket of a denim jacket, a detail viewers would never see on screen but one that reflects her approach to creating a Princess-inspired look.”

See Lacey’s Real-Life Disney Princess-Worthy Dress

Getty Lacey Chabert attends the red-carpet premiere event of ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Chabert not only wore Disney princess-inspired outfits while filming “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” she also wore a stunning gown that was worthy of a fairytale to the movie’s premiere at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Getty Lacey Chabert attends the red-carpet premiere event of ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Getty Lacey Chabert attends the red-carpet premiere event of ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

“The Hallmark darling stepped out in the brand-new Belle-inspired platinum wedding gown from Allure Bridal,” according to CinemaBlend. The dreamy dress was “decorated with dozens of embroidered roses throughout the strapless scooped bodice and flowing skirt with ornate pickups… represent[ing] the infamous enchanted rose that serves as the ticking time clock for the Beast in the 1991 animated classic.”

Chabert posed in the fabulous item while on the event’s red carpet both alone and with Van Winkle who took a moment to adjust her dress while the cameras were snapping photos of the delightfully stylish pair.

Getty Travis Van Winkle and Lacey Chabert attend the red-carpet premiere event of ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.