When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 18. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Santa Tell Me” below:

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The official synopsis for “Santa Tell Me” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2024.

‘Round and Round’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Round and Round” below:

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The official synopsis for “Round and Round” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg and Rick Hoffman.

“Round and Round” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 10, 2023.

‘The Perfect Christmas Present’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Perfect Christmas Present” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Perfect Christmas Present” (per Hallmark Mystery): Tom is “Mr. Christmas,” the guy who can find the perfect gift for that special someone. But when he agrees to help an old college buddy discover his girlfriend’s Christmas wish, he ends up getting too close, and she ends up falling in love with him.

Stars Sam Page and Tara Holt.

“The Perfect Christmas Present” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 4, 2017.

‘Good Morning Christmas!’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Good Morning Christmas!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Good Morning Christmas!” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two squabbling TV hosts are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearance, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.

Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas.

“Good Morning Christmas!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2020.

‘Unlocking Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Unlocking Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Unlocking Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When a mysterious key and holiday riddle land on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a Christmas adventure they’ll never forget. Based on the book by NY Times bestselling author, Fern Michaels.

Starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund.

“Unlocking Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 13, 2020.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 9, 2022.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Checkin’ It Twice” below:

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The official synopsis for “Checkin’ It Twice” (per the Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

Starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 20, 2023.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” (per Hallmark Mystery): Brought together by community service, Eric and Joy find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza.

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 11, 2021.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Single on the 25th” below:

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The official synopsis for “Single on the 25th” (per the Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025.

‘She’s Making a List’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “She’s Making a List” below:

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The official synopsis for “She’s Making a List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Falling on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list used to be a call made by Santa and his elves. But with the number of kids worldwide skyrocketing, Santa has outsourced the job to the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that has cornered the market on determining a child’s niceness thanks to an airtight formula. As a top inspector with the group, it’s Isabel’s (Chabert) job to make the tough calls, by assessing the children on her list and assigning a verdict. When she is tasked with evaluating a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job. As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“She’s Making a List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 6, 2025.

‘Christmas Island’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Island” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Island” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas Island” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2023.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” (per the Hallmark Channel): The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wiser Men and a Boy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2024.