While Hallmark has plenty of popular shows, some are more successful than others. For instance, the channel has renewed three series and canceled one other, which has made 2026 a bit of a wild ride and will make 2027 just as exciting.

‘Hope Valley: 1874’ Has Been Renewed for Season 2

Hallmark ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ from Hallmark

“Yes! Hallmark announced today that new fan favorite ‘Hope Valley: 1874,’ the prequel series to the hugely popular ‘When Calls the Heart,’ has been renewed,” the channel told surely excited fans on May 6.

The renewal was perhaps not a surprise to those in the know thanks to the fact that the show’s “debut was the most successful launch of a series on Hallmark+ to date,” the channel notes. “Viewers turned out in unprecedented numbers, leading the series to exceed expectations each week and establish itself as a bona fide hit.”

Viewers will be able to watch Season 2 in 2027, while Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hallmark+.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Was Renewed for Season 3

Hallmark ‘Mistletoe Murders’ from Hallmark

Back in February, Deadline reported that “Mistletoe Murders” had been renewed for a third season. Starring Sarah Drew as Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner with an unexpected and complicated past, she can be seen alongside Peter Mooney who plays Detective Sam Wilner.

“Season 3 picks up following the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, which found Emily and Sam finally sharing a romantic moment and agreeing to be honest about their pasts,” according to Deadline.

“Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 is currently airing each Thursday on the Hallmark Channel before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Been Renewed for Season 14

Hallmark ‘When Calls the Heart’ from Hallmark

Longtime fans of “When Calls the Heart” got the news they were hoping to hear at the end of 2025 when the Hallmark Channel confirmed that the series will be returning for Season 14.

With Erin Krakow continuing to lead the story as Elizabeth Thornton, she’ll be joined by Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant), Christopher McNally (Lucas Bouchard) and Pascale Hutton (Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter), as well as Lori Loughlin who will be bringing back her character, Abigail Stanton, for six episodes of Season 14, and Marilu Henner who is joining for at least two episodes in a “key role.”

“When Calls the Heart” Season 14 will premiere on the Hallmark Channel in January 2027.

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Was Canceled After 2 Seasons

Hallmark ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ from Hallmark

Unfortunately for fans of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” the show failed to earn a third season.

While talking to EntertainmentNow about the situation in September, Jonathan Bennett, the host of the reality series looking for the next Hallmark hunk, explained, “This is the hard thing about show business. Sometimes, randomly for no reason, your show gets canceled.”

But wait! Not all hope is lost. Bennett continued by saying, “I’m hoping that in a year or two, there might be a space to bring it back because it had such traction and was growing so much. People were having parties around the country to watch the episodes.”