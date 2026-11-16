Hallmark star Rachel Boston has revealed she just accomplished something major, and it’s a career first for her. Boston admitted she owed this new experience to her daughter and hoped all her Hallmark fans would enjoy it.

Rachel Boston Reveals First Children’s Book

In a Hallmark Instagram video share, Boston gushed that she was holding her very first children’s book. Sitting in front of a Christmas tree, Boston was all smiles as she announced her exciting news.

“Hey everyone! I am Rachel Boston, and I am here with my first-ever children’s book. It’s a recordable storybook called “Christmas Miracles All Around,” she spilled.

Boston explained that the book can be bought at Hallmark stores or on the Hallmark website. Then she went on to reveal why this project was extra special to her.

“It was inspired by my four-year-old daughter, and I hope you enjoy reading it to your loved ones this holiday season,” the “Field Day” star expressed.

The actress explained how a recordable book works, saying it’s super easy for a family to enjoy; all that has to be done is press record. Boston ended her video message by wishing fans a very Merry Christmas.

“Have you shopped our Holiday Open House sale yet? 😍 Right now, all recordable storybooks are BOGO 50% off—including this one by @rachelboston! Save on her book, Christmas Miracles All Around, and more recordable storybooks perfect for gifting at the link in our bio or at participating Gold Crown stores, through 11/15. 🤩 And don’t forget to catch Rachel Boston starring in Return to Santa on November 27 at 8/7c on @hallmarkchannel, streaming next day on @hallmarkplus! 🎅🏼,” read the caption on the Instagram post.

The official Hallmark website reveals that Boston not only wrote the book but also illustrated it, which is no easy task. Boston got love and support from some familiar faces in the post’s comments section.

“This is so awesome. Congrats!!!!” wrote Andrew Walker. Danica McKellar chimed in to say, “Congrats, Rachel!! 💕💕” Fans also flooded the comments to sing Boston’s praises and issue their heartfelt congratulations on her first children’s book.

Rachel Boston’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie

The news about Boston’s book comes as she prepares for her upcoming Christmas movie with Paul Campbell, “Return to Santa.” It marks their third Hallmark movie but first Christmas one together.

“Return to Santa” follows Santa after he finds a decades-old letter from Jake, played by Campbell. Santa decides to make all the wishes come true at once. Boston plays Julie, Jake’s childhood best friend who he has just reconnected with when Santa decides to grant his wishes.

Part of the official description for the movie reads, “Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right. Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other – and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.”

Make sure to check out “Return to Santa” when it premieres on Friday, November 27 at 8/7c.