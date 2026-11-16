When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 17. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Not So Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Not So Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 2, 2023.

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Once Upon a Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Once Upon a Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to see how the other half lives, she winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. And it happens right around Christmas. Will the guy still feel the same way once he learns the truth? And if this works out, won’t that make him a prince? We’re guessing yes.

Starring Briana Evigan and Paul Campbell.

“Once Upon a Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2015.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Cozy Christmas Inn” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Cozy Christmas Inn” (per the Hallmark Channel): Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.

“A Cozy Christmas Inn” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 28, 2022.

‘Holiday Mismatch’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Mismatch” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Mismatch” (per the Hallmark Channel): When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick.

“Holiday Mismatch” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 3, 2024.

‘Christmas Next Door’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Next Door” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Next Door” (per the Hallmark Channel): Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help.

Stars Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann.

“Christmas Next Door” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 16, 2017.

‘Christmas Tree Lane’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Tree Lane” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Tree Lane” (per Hallmark Mystery): Music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition. She’s shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is actually working for the company Meg’s fighting.

Stars Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price.

“Christmas Tree Lane” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on October 24, 2020.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Bramble House Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Bramble House Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

Starring Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2017.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Wraps” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Wraps” (per the Hallmark Channel): Dr. Lauren Brunell (Bure) has her whole life planned out. As a third year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry (Pine). But when those plans quickly fall apart, and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy (O’Donnell), a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank (Doyle-Murray), is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

Starring Candace Cameron-Bure, Brian Doyle-Murray and David O’Donnell.

“Christmas Under Wraps” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

‘Five More Minutes’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Five More Minutes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five More Minutes” (per Hallmark Mystery): Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

“Five More Minutes” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 20, 2021.

‘Five Star Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Five Star Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five Star Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“Five Star Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2020.

‘Holiday Unplugged’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Unplugged” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Unplugged” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing. With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

“Holiday Unplugged” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2026.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The More the Merrier” below:

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The official synopsis for “The More the Merrier” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.