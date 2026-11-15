‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ Sets Release Date: Here’s How to Watch

The wait is almost over for the documentary “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast”. Over a year after a trailer for the documentary dropped, a release date has been announced, with OG star Scott Patterson (Luke) becoming a producer on the project.

When Will ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ Be Released and How to Watch It?

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Variety was first to break the news, ahead of the “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” premiere at The Palace Theater in Los Angeles on Friday of the release date, and of Patterson’s new role in the film.

“We couldn’t have been more excited to have Scott join us for this film. He is so deeply connected to the ‘Gilmore Girls’ fandom, and we’re so glad we had the opportunity to capture that,” director Meghna Balakumar shared with the outlet.

Those interested in checking out the documentary “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” will be able to stream it on various platforms like Apple, Google, and Amazon for a fee starting Tuesday, November 17. The price to stream it has not been revealed as of this writing.

Other “Gilmore Girls” cast members featured in “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” include, Kelly Bishop (Emily), Jared Padalecki (Dean), Keiko Agena (Lane), Chad Michael Murray (Tristin), Sally Struthers (Babette), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz), Michael Winters (Taylor), Aris Alvarado (Caesar), Vanessa Marano (April), Matt Jones (Morgan), Nick Holmes (Robert), Shelly Cole (Madeline), Olivia Hack (Tana Schrick), Grant Lee Phillips (the town troubadour), and George Anthony Bell (Professor Bell).

“Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” started as a Kickstarter project last year and reached its goal within a couple of days. The “Gilmore Girls” fandom was psyched about a documentary about the show, which is as popular as ever 26 years after its debut. Hallmark currently airs “Gilmore Girls” daily, and it streams on Hulu, only adding to the show’s popularity.

An authorized “Gilmore Girls” documentary from Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and the show’s creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, is in the works at HBO Max. However, an official release date has yet to be revealed.

What Can ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Expect from ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’?

The documentary will focus on all things “Gilmore Girls, including behind-the-scenes moments, the many pages of dialogue, and fast-paced talking. “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” will also have some bombshells, like Padalecki admitting he had a crush on Graham during his time on the show.

Agena opens up about wanting justice for her character, Lane, as some fans and “Gilmore Girls” fanatics in the documentary admit they’re not thrilled with Lane ending up with Zack (Todd Lowe). Lane’s getting married and pregnant was a major shift for the rock-and-roll character.

Along with behind-the-scenes information, there is a lot of talk about how the show became a cultural phenomenon. “Gilmore Girls” has an annual event each year. Fans continue to want more “Gilmore Girls,” especially after the ending of the Netflix original series revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

One thing is for sure: fans won’t want to miss “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast” to learn even more about “Gilmore Girls.”