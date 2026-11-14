Alicia Witt Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been In New Hallmark Christmas Movies

If you’d love to see Alicia Witt appear in a new Hallmark Christmas movie, then you’re not alone. Along with her fans being eager for a fresh story featuring the star, the actress herself would love to make another holiday-themed romance for the channel.

That’s why she just cleared up some misconceptions about why we haven’t seen any new festive films with her taking the lead.

Alicia Would ‘Truly Love’ to Make More Hallmark Christmas Movies

Hallmark Alicia Witt in ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ from Hallmark

Although Witt has made a handful of Hallmark Christmas movies in the past, she hasn’t popped up in a new one since 2020’s “Christmas Tree Lane” with Andrew Walker. That’s why she recently took to Instagram to clear up a few misconceptions about the lack of stories with her involved.

“[I]t’s that time of year… when my Christmas movies start playing on repeat, and i start getting asked: ‘when are you making another Christmas movie?’ my DMs are absolutely chock full of you beautiful people asking,” she wrote (via Reddit). She added that she also “accidentally stumbled into a little nest of rumors online” that mentioned possible reasons, and added, “[S]o i figured i’d clear ’em up!”

Hallmark Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines in ‘Our Christmas Love Song’ from Hallmark

Noting that people have claimed she “stepped away from acting” to focus on her music, “got sick and had to stop working,” and even “turned [her] back on Hallmark” to appear in feature films, she denied each suggestion.

On top of that, she stated that she does want to star in a new holiday movie, and even reached out to Hallmark offering her schedule to make sure she’d be able to work on a project with the channel. When that didn’t result in any offers, she wrote a letter to the then-CEO in 2022, went to lunch with a then-executive, and along with being given reasons for nothing happening (that Witt claims don’t quite add up), she says she was told that they would have a story for her in 2023. That obviously didn’t happen.

Hallmark Alicia Witt and Colin Ferguson in ‘Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane’ from Hallmark

She went on to note that there are now new people behind the scenes of the Hallmark Channel, and added, “[I]’ve got fully formed ideas – just like ‘Christmas Tree Lane,’ which i wrote the story for if you’d like to see me in another Christmas movie – please feel free to start a campaign or something. i’d truly love to make another (8 or 9).”

Alicia Also Asked Fans for Help This Summer

Back in July, Witt hopped onto Instagram to note that one of her past Hallmark movies, “A Very Merry Mix-Up,” was being shown on the channel, and added a caption, writing, “✨ Christmas in July is here! 🎄❤️ … It’s always a joy to revisit this special film, and I hope it brings a little Christmas cheer to your summer. Grab your favorite festive treat, get comfy, and enjoy! 🎁❄️ Will you be watching? 🎅✨”

The post prompted plenty of comments from her fans, including one who wrote, “This is my favorite Hallmark Christmas movie. Truly! I own the DVR & still watch it when its broadcast too. Miss new Hallmark movies from you. Who do we need to inundate with emails at Hallmark Channel??!”

When Witt suggested contacting Hallmark’s CEO, the fan responded with: “On it!!”