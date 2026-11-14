Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunites with ‘Twitches’ Co-Star Jennifer Robertson in ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’

Tamera Mowry-Housley has been promoting her upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Mistletoe and Mimosas.”

Not only does the film partner her with another Hallmark regular, Kristoffer Polaha, the new movie also sees her reunite with a co-star from one of her most beloved past projects: the 2005 Disney Channel hit “Twitches” and its 2007 sequel.

In those films, Mowry-Housley co-stars with twin sister Tia Mowry, with the two playing twin witches who were separated at birth, and then reunite in order to save the world from nefarious forces.

Together Again

In a recent Hallmark Channel promotional interview about the new holiday flick, Mowry-Housley appears alongside co-star Jennifer Robertson — whom fans of “Twitches” will remember as powerful witch Illeana, an ally to the sisters (more recently, she was a cast member on the hit comedy “Schitt’s Creek”).

Now, with Robertson playing the best friend of Mowry-Housley’s character in “Mistletoes and Mimosas,” the two discussed what’s been like to reunite in the new Hallmark movie more than 20 years after they last appeared onscreen together.

After the two introduce themselves, Mowry-Housley declares, “And we are back together again after over 21 years.”

She continues by recalled, “The first time Jennifer and I met was on one of the most amazing, epic sets of my career: ‘Twitches!’ I feel so honored that Jennifer said yet to this film.”

“I feel honored that you would ask,” Robertson responds.

“I love our scenes,” gushes Mowry-Housely, with Robertson agreeing.

“They are so fun,” adds Mowry-Housley. “One of my favorite moments of the film so far is we had to sing ‘Jingle Bells.’ And at the same time, we both went ‘laughing all the way – ha, ha, ha.’ So hopefully it’s still in there.”

‘Mistletoe and Mimoasas’

“Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming movie.

“When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt — her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury,” the synopsis continues.

“She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand,” the synopsis adds. “Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a ’12 Days of Christmas‘-inspired series of festive events to see who can bring in the most business — if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.”

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” debuts Sunday, November 15 on Hallmark Channel.





