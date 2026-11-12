Nikki DeLoach’s Birthday Wish for Ashley Williams Inspires Touching Messages From Hallmark Family

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach celebrated her good friend Ashley Williams on her birthday. DeLoach gave fans a glimpse into what it’s like to have Williams in her life with hilarious photos, a birthday wish, and some sweet words.

Nikki DeLoach Issues Birthday Message for Ashley Williams

Taking to Instagram, DeLoach posted a carousel of photos and videos to mark Williams’ birthday. There were two photos of the friends posing, along with a dance video and hilarious videos of Williams being her super funny self with Andrew Walker.

One video showed Williams sitting on the floor in a hallway, going through her purse. DeLoach explained the footage in her very touching caption to Williams.

“Been collecting these gems for a special occasion. And today is that day. It is my girl @ashleywilliamsandcompany’s birthday. She is so easy to love, so easy to celebrate. And she is my favorite person to laugh with. She may lose her hotel key, ear buds and most likely forget most of her shoes on any given work trip BUT her hustle, hard work and brilliant mind is unmatched,” DeLoach wrote.

The “Holiday Unplugged” star went on to share her birthday wish for her pal. “In fact, what I wish for you today, my dearest Ash, is a day in bed with lots of snacks, sparking water and TV. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ASHLEY WILLIAMS! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH. 🎉🎂,” she gushed.

Williams popped up in the comments to express her love and gratitude for DeLoach. “Omg love you soooooo much thank you for being my FRIENDDDD,” the “Miles to Christmas” star shared.

Although they have never starred in a movie together, Williams and DeLoach became good friends working at Hallmark. They bonded over losing a parent to Alzheimer’s disease and are big advocates for the Alzheimer’s Association.

In fact, DeLoach and Williams have been hosting and organizing the Dance Party to End ALZ fundraiser, created by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, for years. It’s an event that is near and dear to their heart. Their Hallmark family shows up each year to be part of the event.

Hallmark Stars Send Sweet Messages to Ashley Williams

In the comments section of DeLoach’s post for Williams, some Hallmark fan favorites popped in to gush over the beloved star for her special day.

“Mistletoe Murders” star Sarah Drew was one of the firsts to chime in, writing, “Omg! I cannot handle what a vibrant burst of delight you are to everybody you touch. I love that we met getting to pretend to be sisters and now you really feel like one. I adore you @ashleywilliamsandcompany . And @nikdeloach this stack of curated videos is just the most incredible bit of storytelling EVER.”

Sharon Lawrence also gushed over Williams, while expressing her gratitude for DeLoach’s post. “The content we all need right now is ASHLEY Williams in her natural habitat – just being Ashley- everywhere she goes😘We’re lucky to be on the planet at the same time as she is. Thank you for using your life force in such a positive way 🙏🏻Enjoy this next spin around the sun, @ashleywilliamsandcompany!” she stated.

“Happy birthday to our fav funny lady💕,” Heather Hemmens said. Several fans also got in on the birthday action, thanking Williams for being her lovely, funny, and entertaining self. Other fans found the video of Williams sitting on the floor, dumping out her purse, so relatable.

Big Happy Birthday to Ashley Williams!