Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2027 Tickets Are Officially on Sale – Here’s How to Get Aboard

Hallmark fans already have something to look forward to in November 2027. The network’s annual Christmas Cruise is officially accepting bookings, giving fans another opportunity to celebrate the holiday season alongside some of their favorite Hallmark stars. And yep, if previous sailings are any indication, there will be plenty of Christmas cheer to go around.

Hallmark Experiences announced the news in two separate Instagram posts on Thursday, November 12. The first post featured clips from previous cruises alongside the caption:

“The 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise is officially on sale! ⚓🎅 Enjoy a one-of-a-kind holiday at sea with Hallmark Stars, live shows, hands-on workshops, and unforgettable festive fun.”

A second post appeared a few hours later, this time featuring a photo encouraging fans to ‘Book Your Cabin Now.’ Its caption read:

“Cabins for the 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise are on sale NOW! ⚓🎅 Don’t miss a holiday vacation at sea featuring live shows, Hallmark Stars, creative workshops and more.”

With bookings officially open, fans don’t have to wait any longer to start planning their next holiday adventure. And let’s be real, getting to celebrate Christmas with fellow Hallmark fans while enjoying live entertainment and special activities sounds like a pretty memorable vacation.

Hallmark Fans Are Already Sharing Their Excitement About the Cruise

Hallmark Viewers Celebrate the Holidays on 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise for “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

It didn’t take long for fans to make their excitement known in the comments. Some even revealed that they had already booked their cabins during the presale.

One fan shared:

“Already got a room during pre-sale! This has been a dream for my mother and I and we can’t believe we get to experience this together!”

Hallmark Experiences responded directly to the fan, writing:

“We are so excited to see you and your mom aboard!! Thanks for joining us! 🚢”

Other fans also stopped by to share their enthusiasm, including one who wrote:

“It will be our first one and we are so excited ❤️💚”

Another kept things simple with:

“Love it”

Even the network’s other official accounts joined the conversation. Hallmark Channel commented:

“Can it be 2027 already?! 🎄🚢”

Meanwhile, Hallmark Plus shared:

“Can’t wait to be back at sea! 🌊”

Honestly, the excitement in the comments shows just how much these cruises have become something for Hallmark viewers to look forward to. Whether it’s a first-time experience or a return trip, fans seem ready to make more holiday memories together.

And yep, the enthusiasm isn’t limited to the people booking cabins. Even the network’s own accounts are already looking forward to another Christmas at sea.

What to Know About the 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise

Hallmark Paul Campbell, Ginna Claire Mason, B.J. Britt, Rachel Boston, and Jonathan Bennett for Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

For those considering joining the fun, the 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise is scheduled for November 8-12, 2027.

According to the official Hallmark Christmas Cruise website, the four-night sailing will take place aboard the Celebrity Reflection. The ship will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a round-trip vacation that includes a stop at Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.

The upcoming cruise will also bring a change for returning guests when it comes to the ship.

Hallmark first introduced its Christmas Cruise in 2024, offering two back-to-back sailings aboard the Norwegian Gem. The following year, the network hosted one sailing aboard the Norwegian Joy. The 2026 cruise also took place aboard the Norwegian Joy and recently wrapped up.

For 2027, Hallmark is switching things up by moving the event to Celebrity Cruises. It’s a new ship for the annual vacation, but the holiday-themed entertainment and opportunities to spend time with fellow fans remain a big part of the experience.

As for what guests can expect, Hallmark’s cruise website promises plenty of opportunities to celebrate the season alongside familiar faces.

“Celebrate the season at sea alongside beloved Hallmark stars. From live stage shows to a special photo op, every day is filled with heartwarming moments and holiday magic. Plus, you never know who you might spot around the ship. Be sure to check back regularly for the most up-to-date star lineup.”

The complete lineup of Hallmark stars for the 2027 sailing has not yet been announced. However, it seems like guests can (once again) look forward to live stage shows, special photo opportunities, and other holiday experiences throughout the trip.

How to Book the 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise

Hallmark Jonathan Bennett and Tyler Hynes for Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea” Season 2

It seems like Hallmark is finding more ways to give fans opportunities to celebrate their favorite holiday movies and traditions beyond the television screen. From its annual Countdown to Christmas lineup to these special cruises, there is certainly no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit.

And honestly, spending four days surrounded by Christmas festivities, Hallmark stars, and other fans sounds like a pretty wonderful way to kick off the holiday season.

Fans interested in joining the November 2027 sailing can visit hallmarkchristmascruise.com/2027 for booking information, cabin availability, and additional details.

With public sales officially underway, those hoping to join the next voyage can start planning now. After all, November 2027 may seem far away, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to a Holiday cruise!