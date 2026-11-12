Actress Shares What It’s Really Like on a Hallmark Movie Set

Ever imagined yourself on a Hallmark movie set and wondered what it would be like?

One actress named Alexandra Petri – who admits she has a “minor” role – described in detail what it’s like on set in a lengthy article in the Atlantic. Overall, she described a positive vibe.

Petri described Hallmark sets as a nice antidote to negativity in Washington D.C., where she lives, writing, “Hallmark, despite the available technology, is still something made by humans for humans. The snow may be fake, but at least the fake snow is real. There is something tremendous about being among people who, using three-dimensional matter, make things nice for a living.” Which movie was she acting in? The Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas in Canterbury , which stars Jessy Schram.

: “The rumors are true! they let me star* in a Hallmark movie and (of course) I learned the true meaning of Christmas IF NOT LIFE ITSELF.”

The Actress Says the Snow Isn’t Always Real

Getty An event for another Hallmark movie.

In the article, Petri gave away some secrets of Hallmark movie sets. She revealed that she was filming a Hallmark movie in the United Kingdom. The movie is being filmed in Canterbury, England. The snow, she revealed, is not all real.

What’s it made of? “This sidewalk snow is made from biodegradable paper and has the consistency of wet string cheese,” she wrote.

The snow that will fall during a “big kiss” scene is foam, added Petri. “Three different types of fake snow in a single day of filming,” she wrote. According to Petri, all Hallmark movies revolve around a “big final kiss in the snow.” Or at least the fake snow.

Hallmark Movies Often Take Only a Couple Weeks to Film

Petri detailed Hallmark’s success, especially around Christmas time in the article, indicating that Hallmark Channel “was the second-most-watched cable network among women.”

“Sometimes you want to climb into a Hallmark movie,” she concluded.

According to Indie Film Podcast, some Hallmark movies are filmed in just two to three weeks. That site claims that scripts are sometimes tailored to what’s available in a filming location, such as a barn or snow. Sometimes Hallmark movies are filmed in the same town.

Hallmark has also had success casting some of the same actors and actresses in multiple movies, Indie Film Podcast reported. In short, the Channel figures out what works – predictable storyline and casting – and sticks with it. The shoots can last 10 to 12 hours per day, however.

“When you remove complex choreography, elaborate lighting, and heavy stunts, you gain speed. For indies, this is a reminder: Keep it simple if you want to finish on time and on budget,” concluded Indie Film Podcast.

The budgets are often very small, according to Vancouver Magazine. Many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada and employ Canadian actors and actresses. That’s to take advantage of tax credits enjoyed by film productions in Canada. The crew size might even be limited to about 15 people, the magazine reported. How much are Hallmark actors paid? “Top talent gets paid an average of $900 a day,” according to Vancouver Magazine.