Watch a Sneak Peek of Tyler Hynes New Christmas Movie ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

Hallmark has given fans a sneak peek at Tyler Hynes latest Christmas movie, “The Nights Before Christmas,” with “Chesapeake Shores” star Laci J Mailey. The highly anticipated movie is a play on “Groundhog Day,” except the repetitive day is Christmas Eve.

Sneak Peek at Tyler Hynes and Laci J Mailey’s Movie ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

“The Nights Before Christmas” follows Marty as he finds himself in a Christmas Eve time loop in which he meets Chloe. Marty keeps waking up on Christmas Eve with memories of the day he just had. Chloe, though, has no memory of meeting Marty, so he must find a way to reintroduce himself, get her to like him all over again, and figure out how to move on to Christmas.

In the brief sneak peek, Marty and Chloe are sitting in a booth at a dinner. Marty has just told Chloe that he keeps reliving Christmas Eve. Chloe asks Marty to prove it by doing some cool “time loop trick.”

Marty responds by saying, “First, let’s switch tables.” Once they are seated at the next table, a waitress drops a tray by where they were previously sitting. Mary mutters, “The tray has a mind of its own,” so only Chloe can hear. The waitress then says those exact words.

Chloe realizes that Marty knew that was going to happen because he was telling the truth. They banter back and forth as they discuss how calm they both are about the whole time-loop concept.

Marty further proves he and Chloe have met before when he says a line of hers at the same time she does. “So we have met before,” she declares, to which he hilariously replies, “once.” Chloe’s very intrigued by Marty reliving Christmas Eve and suggests that perhaps there’s something he needs to learn.

The sneak peek is adorable, and so is the chemistry between Hynes and Mailey. “Christmas Eve is repeating, but Marty’s not giving up on love! ❤️🎄 #TheNightsBeforeChristmas premieres Saturday at 8/7c, streaming next day on @hallmarkplus!,” read the caption on Hallmark’s Instagram post.

Fans React to ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ Sneak Peek

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Hallmark fans can’t wait to see this movie and flooded the comment section to express their excitement over the flick.

“Can’t wait 😛 and I’m so excited 😆” and “can’t wait to watch 😍😍” were some of those comments. A fan expressed, “Ooh can’t wait to watch this Saturday.”

One fan said, “This is gonna be so good! I love all the clips. Saw one review and they said exactly the same thing I heard weeks ago. That it is one amazing script by @russellhfilm This is gonna be a great one. My prediction is that this will become my new favorite Christmas movie. A beautiful early birthday gift to me. 😉🤍🎄✨️”

A different fan chimed in to say, “Seriously CANNOT wait for this movie!!! The previews are so good.. I know the movie will be epic!!🤍” “This is going to be fun!! 🔙🕰🛹🎄🤍” stated another fan.

“I’ll take Tyler on repeat any day! 🧔🏻 ♾️ ❤️ #TheNightsBeforeChristmas 🎄” wrote a fan. One fan added, “Time loop with @tyler_hynes?? Sign me up 😍✨♾️🎄.”

Hynes has expressed his excitement over the movie more than once. In fact, he recently proudly showed off his mother’s talent to get fans ready for the film in a sweet and touching on-set moment.

“The Nights Before Christmas” premieres Saturday, November 14 at 8/8c on Hallmark.