Who is Hallmark Star Kristoffer Polaha’s Wife? Meet Soap Opera Actress Julianne Morris

Fans are always curious about the real-life romances of Hallmark stars like Andrew Walker and Daniel Lissing, as well as Robert Buckley and Tyler Hynes. That includes Kristoffer Polaha, who you’ll be able to watch in the upcoming holiday story, “Mistletoe and Mimosas.”

Married to someone who you might have seen on TV, meet Kristoffer’s wife, actress Julianne Morris.

Kristoffer Has Shared His Love & Appreciation for Julianne

Getty Julianne Morris and Kristoffer Polaha attend the ‘Road To The Golden Globes’ Kick-Off Party during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 12, 2026.

If you recognize Julianne from her onscreen work, then there’s a very good chance that you’re a fan of soap operas. That’s because she “is best known for her work on … ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,'” according to Just Jared. She also appeared on “Baywatch Nights,” “The Adventures of Sinbad,” and “L.A. Heat.” However, “[s]he stopped acting after becoming a wife and a mother.”

Getty Caleb Polaha, Kristoffer Polaha, Julianne Polaha, Micah Max Polaha, and Jude Polaha attend Hallmark’s Premiere Screening of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ on November 30, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kristoffer and Julianne were married back in 2003, and in the years since, have welcomed three sons together, Caleb Polaha (born in 2004), Micah Max Polaha (born in 2006), and Jude Polaha (born in 2011).

Just Jared notes that Micah “is a budding actor most recently seen in the series ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ for Prime Video,” as well as with his dad in the movie ‘Flint,’ which premiered this past September.

When it comes to Kristoffer’s relationship with Julianne, he’s not shy about sharing his love and appreciation for his wife and the mother of his children.

“Sometimes you just have to go back to the beginning,” Kristoffer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on August 2, 2024. “This person has been with me on a deeply romantic and personal level since I was 24 years old, ever since she was my girlfriend, which happened at first sight.”

“We have traveled this world together, made a life together, got married and made three babies together and raised them up,” he continued. “Through thick and thin, for better or for worse, for richer and for poorer, she has been right by my side.”

“Simply put, I am a very lucky man,” Kristoffer also wrote. “Now, Julianne is not one to go in for posts or flowers, but I want a time stamp. It’s been a hard year; we’ve had lots of loss; and you, Julianne, have kept this family moving and lifted and, like glue, together. Still my girlfriend, my best friend, and the love of my life. Thank you, babe!”

See Kristoffer Polaha’s Hallmark Romances

While Kristoffer shows gratitude for his real-life relationship with his wife, his fans are thankful for his fictional onscreen romances. That includes “Mistletoe and Mimosas,” which costars Tamera Mowry-Housley, and premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15 (8/7c) on the Hallmark Channel before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

His other Hallmark movies include: