Does Hallmark’s Tyler Hynes Have a Girlfriend or Wife? Meet the Model He’s Been Linked To

Fans love to get a glimpse at Hallmark stars‘ lives with their significant others. For instance, we can’t get enough of Andrew Walker and his wife dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams, and Daniel Lissing’s wife in a “Pretty Woman” polka dot dress.

That’s not to mention the unusual way that Robert Buckley’s wife flirts with him (involving “ninja reflexes”), and the family photos shared by Marcus Rosner’s wife that shows that their baby is getting so big.

That might make you wonder about other Hallmark actors like Tyler Hynes. Keep reading to find out more about the buzz around this captivating performer’s real-life romance.

Tyler Once Spoke About His Girlfriend

Hallmark Tyler Hynes

Although Hallmark stars like the ones we mentioned above share details about their personal lives on social media, “Tyler isn’t one of them,” according to Just Jared. That’s why “[i]t’s not currently clear if Tyler has a special someone in his life or not as he is private about his personal life.”

What we do know is that back in October 2018, he revealed that he had a romantic partner, saying, “My girlfriend opened up my Twitter the other day, and I haven’t been on there in so long. She told me I had so many followers on this Twitter account. I don’t know if I had looked at it since I was on ‘Saving Hope.’”

Beyond that, past rumors connected Tyler with model Racquel Natasha, who LSPACE notes is now a Miami-based fashion influencer.

These day, Racquel is dating retired soccer player Brad Rusin. In June, she shared an Instagram post noting that they’ve been together for two and a half years, meaning that she likely hasn’t been with Tyler in quite a while (that is, if they were ever really dating at all).

As for Tyler, fans will just have to settle for swooning over his fictional romances for now.

See Tyler Hynes’ Onscreen Romances

Hallmark Tyler Hynes and Laci J Mailey in Hallmark’s ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

While Tyler may tend to keep his personal life under wraps, fans can indulge in quite a few Hallmark movies that star the actor as the romantic lead, starting with his debut for the channel, 2018’s “Falling for You” alongside Taylor Cole.

“While planning a fundraising event, a small New England town’s radio station manager meets her match in a visiting businessman who can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer, until she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station,” according to the Hallmark Channel.

Of course, that’s just one swoon-worthy story starring Tyler as the romantic lead. Here are more…