Why Did Hallmark Star Andrew Walker Elope 2 Days Before His Birthday? His Wife Revealed the Hilarious Reason

While Andrew Walker is famous for starring in swoon-worthy love stories (for instance, his onscreen romance in the upcoming “Curious Caterer Mysteries” movie), he happens to be living his own happily-ever-after with his wife, Cassandra Troy. And just like the best fictional relationships, these two have enjoyed plenty of heartwarming experiences together. That includes how (and when) they got married.

Eloping instead of having a traditional wedding, Troy has revealed why they chose to tie the knot two days before the Hallmark star‘s birthday.

Cassandra ‘Had No Intention of Planning a Wedding’

Getty Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker

Walker and Troy decided to get married after they’d already been dating for several years. During an interview with “The Creative Couples Podcast” in June 2021, Walker explained that while filming a movie in Canada, he decided to propose to Troy in “the most perfect place,” which was Kluane National Park.

After a hike, Walker popped up the question with a piece of string in a ring box in place of the perfect engagement ring that he hadn’t yet found. Troy opened up about the special moment, saying, “It was really sweet, because we basically had this private, quiet time together, where we couldn’t be celebrating and talking to other people and it was really lovely.”

Engaged for three years, a traditional ceremony wasn’t likely to happen, as Troy admits that she “had no intention of planning a wedding.” Instead, she would apparently tell Walker that she would simply “show up in a white dress” when and where he wanted to say their vows if he handled planning the event.

Instead, almost a decade after meeting, the couple eloped at San Francisco City Hall on June 7, 2012. There’s a hilarious reason why they chose that particular date, which was just two days before Walker’s birthday.

“HBD my Love @awalkk35 🤍🎉,” Troy wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared in June 2023. “You bring the fun to everything you touch and there’s nothing too big or ambitious for you to conquer. You are wild and untamable and perfect in every way (except when you leave dirty socks on the kitchen table). Your energy is infectious and we, along with anyone who knows you, are beyond lucky to experience your magic.”

Going on to say that she’s “grateful every day that [they] get to spend this lifetime together… and hopefully many many more lifetimes 🤍,” she then wished her husband a “happy 11 year anniversary,” while also noting that they had spent “19 years together” at that point.

Although the would have been enough to charm fans of the couple, Troy then added a little tidbit of info that captures an adorable side of their relationship — and revealed one reason why they eloped when they did — writing, “Remember when we decided that getting married 2 days before your bday would help remind us of our anniversary… yeah, that’s still never happened b/c we forget it every year 🤣 ILY”