Amy Acker Reveals the Chemistry She Shared With ‘My Christmas Cowboy’ Costar

Actress Amy Acker is starring in the Hallmark movie, “My Christmas Cowboy,” and now she’s sharing details about the movie, horses, and her co-star.

“My Christmas Cowboy” airs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, on the Hallmark Channel.

Acker revealed that she’s always loved horses. “I love horses and always, always begged my parents. I wanted to be a horse girl so badly, but it wasn’t in the cards. So, this is me getting to live out my horse girl dreams!” she said in the interview. She also opened up about her chemistry with her co-star, Luke Macfarlane.

Niagara Frontier Productions interviewed Acker about the movie.

The Hallmark Channel’s website gives the plot of the movie. “Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas,” the blurb says. “Billy Kane (Luke Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family.”

Amy Acker Says She ‘Loved Working With’ Luke Macfarlane

Getty Amy Acker.

Acker described how much she appreciated working with Macfarlane in the interview.

“I just really loved working with him as a person. He was moving to New York, and we have been spending the last year in New York, so we kind of instantly bonded. I was giving him nanny references and all sorts of logistical things,” she told the Niagara publication.

“I felt like I just had instant chemistry with him, and I really adore him in real life. I’ve already made him go on several dinner dates with me since we got home. So, I think he’s stuck with me from now on,” Acker said.

Amy Acker Described the Inspiration for the Texas Christmas Movie Script

Acker said she wrote the script with her friend. “I wanted to do a Texas story. I’ve always wanted to. My dream is to be in some sort of western at some point, and I was like, well, ‘Let’s write a Texas Christmas movie.’ My friend, Emma (Bates), who I write with, was also originally from Texas, so we wanted to write a character,” she told the Niagara publication.

“It’s so much fun to do these movies where you just get to have fun and be romantic and work with these wonderful, talented, very attractive male actors. We kind of just wrote it like, “What would be the most fun thing we could get to do?”

Who is Amy Acker? “Amy Acker is an acclaimed actress known for her versatility across television, film, and theater. She recently starred as Tory in the Freeform and ABC Signature drama The Watchful Eye, portraying a sharp and skeptical woman whose complicated family dynamics drive much of the series’ intrigue,” Hallmark explains. “Acker is perhaps best known for her memorable television roles as Root on the CBS hit series Person of Interest and as Fred Burkle/Illyria on the cult-favorite series Angel.”