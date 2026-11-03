Tyler Hynes Shocks Fans With New Movie Reveal — ‘This is Hallmark?!’

Beloved Hallmark Channel star Tyler Hynes surprised fans on November 2, 2026, by revealing where in the world he’s been lately: in the desert, making friends with camels. Even more surprising to some, he was there filming a new Hallmark movie with Kim Matula. Here’s everything we know and why fans are so shocked…

Tyler Hynes Looks Relaxed & Happy With Adorable Camel in the Desert

Hallmark Channel posted a video of Hynes sitting in the sand, casually leaning against a camel. The caption revealed that he and Matula have been filming a new movie called “Here’s Looking at You, Kit,” teasing it as a “winter escape,” which is typically the theme of its January movies, filmed in warm destinations.

Beginning with a close-up, Hynes appeared with longer and more disheveled hair than usual, in a brown tank top and creamy linen shirt, to say, “Your favorite network, Hallmark Channel, wanted me to tell you what we have in store for you in 2027. But instead of telling you, I think I’m just gonna show you.”

He then flipped the camera horizontally as the view slowly revealed the desert hills behind him, with Matula far off in the distance. “Ten bucks to whoever can guess where they are,” he quipped, as his new camel friend made a noise. “Yeah? You want the ten bucks?”

Hynes finished the video by yelling to Matula, “Hey Kimbo, how ya doing back there?” and she let out a happy “whoooo” as she spun in the sand with her arms outstretched.

Fans Were Shocked to Learn Tyler Hynes Was Filming a Hallmark Movie in Morocco

Hynes’ most die-hard fans have been tracking his whereabouts closely; in recent weeks, he’s posted scenic videos from a faraway land without giving too much away. Glimpses of him on set have also leaked, including pics shared by French actor Mickael Muzelet, who geotagged their location as Marrakech, Morocco.

But given Hynes’ longer hair and remote location, many fans thought he was working on a non-Hallmark project. In fact, multiple people in his comment section were so shocked, they asked, “This is Hallmark!??”

One exclaimed, “Daaaanggg! This is a Hallmark movie???🤯😲 I would never have guessed!”

“Now this is going to be something different for Hallmark,” another commented. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a desert and camel on that channel. Excited to see tyler in this movie. It will be amazing.❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌”

“Oh wow, this is something so different then any thing you have done before,” another fan wrote. “I just cannot wait to see this one. I never gets any better then having @tyler_hynes in another one of your special movies Hallmark Channel! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️”

Prolific Hallmark screenwriter Nina Weinman Swift wrote, “Cannot wait for everyone to see you and @kimbpics absolutely CRUSH IT. Beyond proud. 🐪☀️🎥”

Hynes has returned from his faraway film shoot, posting a video in his Instagram Stories of his beloved pup, Rusty, pouncing on him as he walked through the door. The actor has a busy schedule of travel in the U.S. ahead of him, including appearances at holiday events in Iowa and Ohio before heading to Kansas City’s Hallmark Christmas Experience (he’s there the first two weekends) and then Christmas Con in New Jersey.

Before “Here’s Looking at You, Kit” premieres in early 2027, Hynes also has a new Hallmark holiday movie, “The Nights Before Christmas,” premiering on November 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.