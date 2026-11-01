Rhiannon Fish Dating History: Does She Have a Boyfriend or Husband?

Rhiannon Fish is starring in the Hallmark Christmas movie, “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” She plays a young woman who tries to fill her Christmas dinner table with eight strangers, including her neighbor and his daughter. Of course, there is a romance involved on screen.

Fish, an actress who is originally from Australia, has become a Hallmark movie regular. She also starred in ‘When Love Springs” and “A Picture of Her,” as well as in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.” All of that has some Hallmark fans wondering about Fish’s own romantic history and whether she has a husband or boyfriend.

She is a former child actress who has also starred in the Hallmark Originals “Remembering Love” and “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” as well as “Playing for Charlie,” “Relentless” and “Occupation.” She is a Canadian-Australian actress. Whether she’s forging an on-screen connection with a neighbor or a secret prince, Fish has become a fan-favorite leading actress in the Hallmark genre.

However, her own romantic life is private.

Co-Star Richard Harmon Was Once Rhiannon Fish’s Boyfriend, But She Appears to Be Single Now

Getty Rhiannon Fish.

Fish appears to be single at the moment, or at least she keeps her private life just that, not confirming a current boyfriend, according to Just Jared.

She did have a high-profile romance with her former co-star in the “The 100,” the actor Richard Harmon, that site reported. She last posted photos with him five years ago, though.

She has been tied to two other performers. Before Harmon, she dated “former Home and Away co-star Lincoln Lewis from 2010 until 2012. She was also linked to singer Reece Mastin,” added Just Jared. She has been photographed with Mastin on the red carpet.

In 2020, she wrote a tribute to Harmon on X for his birthday: “Happy Birthday my sweet, Richard Harmon. I feel so genuinely proud that I can say you’re a member of Point Grey…and also that you’re my boyfriend. But mostly the first thing.”

But the Instagram post the tribute linked to is now deleted. Harmon is an Ontario-born actor and producer, according to his IMDb page. According to US Weekly, they started dating in 2019. However, the Instagram photos that story links to are now deleted.

Rhiannon Fish Called Her Cat the ‘Love of Her Life’

Fish posted a series of video clips showing her cuddling her cat, and even pushing the creature in a baby stroller. “The love of my life, for the rest of my life 🤍 (PS he’s still alive and well),” she wrote on Instagram.

Her page is generally filled with promotional photos for her Hallmark movies. She also posted photos with the cat when the animal was just a kitten.

According to US Weekly, Fish made her acting debut in an Australian soap opera. She actually has two cats, that article says, adding that Fish “was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but began living in Melbourne, Australia, with her family when she was just four years old.”

You can see a roundup of her recent Hallmark movies on the Channel’s website.