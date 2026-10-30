Meet Jake Foy’s True Love: The Hallmark Hunk Just His 1st Anniversary

Love is in the air in Hallmark Channel‘s newest holiday movie, “Who’s Coming For Christmas?” starring Jake Foy and Rhiannon Fish, premiering on October 30, 2026. As their characters get to know each other as new neighbors and one thing leads to another, viewers may wonder whether the two Hallmark fan favorites have found love in real life.

Fish, who’s appeared in more than a dozen Hallmark movies, keeps her private life pretty private, but Foy has been open about how happy he’s been since tying the knot with his longtime love, Nicolas Traverse, 13 months ago. So, who is his lucky hubby?

Jake Foy Met His Husband When He Was Waiting Tables In Between Acting Jobs

Foy, who turns 36 on November 1, shared in a 2023 Instagram post that he met his future husband while he was working as a waiter in Vancouver. La Traverse was seated at one of Foy’s tables — number 11, he pointed out — and the rest is history.

The couple first went Instagram official in May 2017 and have shared many relationship milestones since, from adopting Daisy in August 2021 to buying their first house together in December 2022.

Traverse is an unscripted TV producer and the couple have lots of plans for working together on TV and film projects in the future. He told Just Jared in September, “Being partners in work, love and life isn’t always easy, but it creates such a fun sandbox to play in. Ideas come to us randomly on date nights, we riff on ideas while walking the dog, and overall we’re a well-oiled machine.”

He continued, “Jake’s directorial debut, ‘Their Last September,’ has been a passion project for a few years now, and we’re very close to locking financing for a 2027 shoot! We’re also proud of our slated half-hour bowling comedy ‘Pinguin Lanes.’ As for balance, the key is being extremely communicative… Clarity and transparency are our shared love languages.”

Jake Foy & Nicolas Traverse Got Married in Montreal

Two years after getting engaged (and seven years after they started dating), Foy and Traverse married in Montreal, Quebec, at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul on September 27, 2025.

Foy — who has starred in Hallmark series “Ride” and “The Chicken Sisters,” as well as rom-coms including 2025’s “The Wish Swap” — exchanged vows in black tuxes, with their pup Daisy wearing a coordinating scarf.

One month later, People published gorgeous wedding photos of their big day, including their “Succession”-inspired wedding reception, held on a boat at Le Bateau-Mouche at the Old Port of Montréal, which is Traverse’s hometown. 100 guests attended the luxurious reception, which included a five-course meal as they floated along the St. Lawrence River.

“It was perfectly cinematic and completely unforgettable,” the couple told the outlet.

Foy and Traverse, an unscripted TV producer, live in L.A. with their “dog-daughter,” they told Just Jared ahead of their first anniversary.

Reflecting on their first year of wedded bliss, they said, “It’s funny, because nobody really talks about the ‘what now?’ moment that hits right after you get married. You feel like there must be something next to do, and it turns out it’s the opposite. The coming months were spent really asking each other what our shared vision is for all the years to come… It’s this process that still really forces us to dig deep and define what brings us fulfillment as individuals, as well as a newly official pair. It can be hard to sum up ‘what we’ve learned’ because our shared belief is the best marriages are always learning — every single day.”

Looking to the future, the couple told Just Jared that they’re looking forward to “more traveling, more adventures, more creating and entertaining (both hosting gatherings and making movies), all while as soaking up the sunny years of early marriage before maybe starting a family of our own.”

“Who’s Coming For Christmas?” premieres on October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+.