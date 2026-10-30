Christmas Magic Awaits With Holiday Movies All Day on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Oct. 31

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 31. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Catch Me If You Claus’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Catch Me If You Claus” below:

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The official synopsis for “Catch Me If You Claus” (per the Hallmark Channel): Avery Quinn’s shot at anchoring news clashes with a Santa-suited intruder, Chris, who insists he’s Santa’s son on a first Christmas mission. They unravel a career-making story together.

Starring Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane.

“Catch Me If You Claus” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2023.

‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ellen Travolta, Melissa Peterman, Seth Morris, and Jennifer Aspen.

“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2023.

‘Cross Country Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Cross Country Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Cross Country Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Former classmates Lina and Max are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt.

“Cross Country Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 20, 2020.

‘Holiday Mismatch’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Mismatch” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Mismatch” (per the Hallmark Channel):When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick.

“Holiday Mismatch” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 3, 2024.

‘The Christmas Train’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Train” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Train” (per Hallmark Mystery): From Hallmark Hall of Fame, a journalist embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.

Stars Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack.

“The Christmas Train” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 25, 2017.

‘Snow Bride’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snow Bride” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snow Bride” (per the Hallmark Channel): Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) is always in search of juicy gossip. As a tabloid reporter at “Pulse! Gossip” in Los Angeles, it’s her job to expose the rich and famous for the entertainment of the magazine’s readers. So when word gets out that one of the late Senator Tannehill’s two sons might be proposing marriage at the family’s Big Bear compound during Christmas, Greta and her chief rival Wes (Tom Lenk) are challenged by their old-school editor to get the scoop. There’s incentive to be the first, too– the editorship of the magazine’s new online incarnation.

Greta’s assistant tells her that Wes has a head start to snowy Big Bear, so she dashes to the mountain resort. When she mistakenly ends up as a guest of the family, she’s in the middle of what could be her best story yet! However, she soon discovers that the family, including matriarch Maggie Tannenhill (Patricia Richardson) and caretaker Peters (Robert Curtis Brown), are more down-to-earth than she ever gave them credit for. Increasingly guilt-ridden about her game of subterfuge, Greta must make a decision: how far will she go for the sake of a story.

“Snow Bride” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2013.

‘Tidings for the Season’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Tidings for the Season” below:

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The official synopsis for “Tidings for the Season” (per the Hallmark Channel): Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what’s going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt and Elijah-Justus Lewis.

“Tidings for the Season” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2025.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Following Yonder Star” below:

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The official synopsis for “Following Yonder Star” (per the Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2024.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2013.

‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy and Mila Morgan.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2026.

‘Adopting St. Nick’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official sneak peek for “Adopting St. Nick” below:

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The official synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Adopting St. Nick” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2026.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Spirit of Halloween” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): Everly Stone is very firmly anti-Halloween. That is, until she is visited by three friendly yet spooky spirits who help her rediscover her true self and see what she’s been missing all along.

Starring Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry.

“The Spirit of Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2020.