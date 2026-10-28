There’s a New Plot Twist in Janel Parrish’s Real-Life Love Story — VIDEO

Days after the premiere of Janel Parrish‘s latest Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Forgotten Holiday,” there’s a new plot twist in her own love life.

On October 28, 2026, Deux Moi published a video of Parrish out to dinner with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber, whom she was head over heels for this summer until they parted ways in late July. According to the outlet, the former couple was filmed the night before, on October 27, at BLVD Steak in Sherman Oaks, California.

The person who sent in the video said that while laughing and chatting at their table, Parrish and Farber were “celebrating her birthday crying in between.” Parrish will turn 38 on October 30.

Janel Parrish & Sasha Farber First Met on DWTS in 2014

Farber and Parrish, who first rose to fame on “Pretty Little Liars,” first sparked romance rumors in April by posting photos and videos of each other dancing and hanging out. By April 27, Farber posted a series of pics of them together, including one of Parrish leaning in for a kiss.

The romance came as a surprise to fans, since TMZ first broke the news on April 9 that Parrish and her husband, Chris Long, were divorcing after seven years of marriage. Divorce papers were filed in late April, and the divorce was settled a month later.

In the meantime, things started heating up between Farber and Parrish, who first met when she competed on DWTS in 2014. At the time, he was married to fellow pro Emma Slater, but they divorced in 2023, and she is now with fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten.

Parrish and Farber made their red carpet debut in early June at Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala, where she gushed to Us Weekly about their surprise romance, telling the outlet, “You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed. I think that those are some of the most beautiful and exciting things in life, and sometimes it’s the most unexpected things that can be the most beautiful things.”

In turn, Farber said of Parrish, “She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side. She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”

Sasha Farber Confirmed He Was Single Days Before Being Seen With Janel Parrish

Getty Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber in June 2026

The new couple seemed over the moon about reconnecting…until they weren’t. By late July, Parrish had deleted all of her social media photos and videos featuring Farber. Though the two never publicly confirmed a breakup, they hadn’t been seen together until October 27.

Interestingly, just days before their dinner at BLVD Steak, Farber told Us Weekly on October 23 that he was single, but not ready to date anyone yet.

When asked if he was enjoying the single life, he replied, “I wouldn’t say I’m enjoying [it], but I’m single, and I just need a second. I just need a second to have some time to myself before I could even go on any dates or do anything.”

Of course, fans are having a field day with the latest video, debating whether they think the two are getting back together, from one person who wrote, “Omg everyone is getting back w their ex!!!” to another who countered, “nothing here suggests they’re back together tho”

Only time will tell if the two decide to tango again. In the meantime, “Forgotten Holiday,” co-starring Daniel Lissing, is available to stream via Hallmark+ and will also air again on Hallmark Channel four more times this season: