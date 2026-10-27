Robert Buckley’s Saucy New Video Is Too Cheeky To Miss — ‘At Work Trying Not To Laugh Out Loud’

Robert Buckley reveals what others might try to hide, including how his wife, Jenny Buckley, manages to help him even when she’s not around and the arguably unusual way that they flirt, which involves using his “ninja reflexes.”

When it comes to the latter, Robert has just shared a new video of Jenny being cheeky with her husband!

Get Ready To See a Lot of Robert’s Backside

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Robert and Jenny shared a joint Instagram post that featured a video with multiple clips of the couple together. Or rather, you are usually seeing Jenny’s hands and Robert’s, er, well, his backside.

The video — which was set to the Salt-n-Pepa song “Push It” — starts off with Robert strapped into a harness as he prepares to go ziplining. But before he can jump off the platform, Jenny sneaks in for a squeeze. Text over the video says, “Juicy buuuuuns.”

From there, the clips are each different versions of the same thing: Jenny grabbing Robert’s bum. He does offer a range of reactions in the clips, including shocked squeals and grumpy objections. Granted, in the caption of the post, Robert wrote, “ok, maybe i like it a LITTLE.”

The post earned plenty of responses from the duo’s followers, including a comment from fellow Hallmark star Tamera Mowry Housley who left an emoji-filled message, popping in “😂😂😂😂”

Another social media user added, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 playful wife lol so funny omg”

“At work trying not to laugh out loud! Sorry haha,” someone else told the couple.

Robert and Jenny Certainly Love Each Other (and We Love their Love)

Fans definitely love the fact that Robert and Jenny are willing to share glimpses of their relationship on social media, which is something they often do. Sometimes it’s the silly side of their marriage and other times they post about how much they love, adore and appreciate each other.

For instance, back in June, Jenny popped up a post that included photos and a video of Robert being a fun-loving parent with their two children. In the caption, she wrote, “[H]appy Father’s Day to Robert. he never ever ever stops playing, dancing, listening, giving, comforting, growing, working, and loving. not for one second. he has changed my mind about the whole world because he IS our whole world. i love you, Robert Dada.”

Robert also shares grateful posts about Jenny, including one on May 11, 2025, with a photo of his wife dressed in a stunning red down as she breastfeeds one of their children when they were a baby. The sweet smile on her face as she looks down at her little one while holding them closely is absolutely heartwarming!

Robert also added a message to his post, writing, “Happy Mothers Day, @jennywade. Thank you for being the heart, brains, glue and secret sauce of our awesome little family. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives and we celebrate you every day of the year (but today you get cards).”

That’s not to mention the post Robert shared about his wife the April before that, telling his friends, fans and followers, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite person/friend/food buddy/forever crush/emergency contact, @jennywade. Seven years in and I still can’t believe I locked it down. I hope we get another seventy (or so) together. ❤️”