Robert Buckley’s Wife Reveals the Unusual Way They Flirt — ‘Ninja Reflexes’

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” star Robert Buckley has the kind of relationship with his wife, Jenny Buckely (formerly Jenny Wade), that appears to be both incredibly loving and fabulously fun.

If you want proof, then just taking a look at the new video that Jenny shared showing how she and her husband, er, flirt.

See Robert’s ‘Ninja Reflexes’ Help Him While ‘Flirting’

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Jenny took to Instagram to share a video that included various clips of her husband. In one shot, he can be seen working out in a home garage and in another he’s walking through a door.

Of course, what makes each clip more than a little interesting is the fact that Jenny — who can’t fully be seen because she seems to be recording — is throwing something at her husband in every shot. In one video, it’s footware, which prompts him to respond by saying, “That was a shoe! Psycho!”

In another clip, he’s laying back on a couch when she hits him in the side of the head with whatever it is that she’s thrown (breast pump bottles?). He’s again less than impressed, telling her, “Oh my gosh! That was right in the freaking temple, psycho! …Did I just black out?”

Granted, he can also be seen doing his best to dodge one or two items using his “ninja reflexes.”

In the caption of Jenny’s post, she explained why she was tossing, flinging and lauching things at her husband with one word when she noted that they were “flirting.”

‘She Looks Like a Queen, Doesn’t She?’

Jenny’s Instagram post earned plenty of reactions from both her and Robert’s social media followers, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “🤣 keeping you on your toes with this type of flirting Rob! ❤️‍🔥 TRUE LOVE!!!!”

“I love the playfulness in this!! ❤️,” wrote another fan who relished in the adorable display of the couple’s light-hearted and fun-loving dynamic.

The post even got a response from Jaymes Vaughan — the husband of Robert’s fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett — who wrote, “Please block Jonathan from this post so he doesn’t get any ideas.”

It’s clear that others adore Robert and Jenny’s relationship just as much as he adores his wife. His love and appreciation can be seen in quite a few posts that the actor has shared about his spouse over the years.

For instance, earlier this month, he celebrated her birthday with an Instagram post that included a photo of her breastfeeding one of their two children, and another image of her wrapping her arms around her husband (who, you might notice, has a mustache… any thoughts on that look for him?).

“How much of a badass is @jennywade?” he asked in the caption of his post. “Look at her— she looks like a queen, doesn’t she? You wanna know why? Cause she is a queen. And a badass. And the coolest kid in town. And you know what else? Today is her birthday. Yup, TODAY. So do me a solid and help me wish this badass queen a very happy birthday. She deserves it. ❤️”