Hallmark Channel & Michaels Team Up for New Movie & Crafting Events Across the U.S.

Hallmark Channel wants its fans to turn off the TV and get out of the house — at least for a little while. The beloved cable network has partnered with Michaels craft stores on a new movie, “Holiday Unplugged” starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo DiPace, that drives home the importance of turning off our screens and tapping into other activities that promote bonding and creativity.

The network will walk the talk in November and December 2026, teaming up with Michaels to host events and in-person crafting classes across the U.S., from ornament-making to “junk journaling.”

‘Holiday Unplugged’ Taps Into Research That Shows Parents Want to Unplug With Their Kids

Getty Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace co-star in Hallmark’s “Holiday Unplugged”

In “Holiday Unplugged,” which premieres on November 7, DeLoach will play an art teacher named Sally who’s “spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller),” per the synopsis. “Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class.

But when all of her home videos of Jake disappear due to a comedy of errors, Sally “institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching” for ways to access the old footage before her kids find out. As Damon helps her, Sally’s kids discover the “joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing.”

Hallmark says the movie taps into a growing desire among families to find ways to put down their devices and reconnect. According to new research from Michaels and Morning Consult, 80% of parents are “seeking screen-free, hands-on holiday activities.”

So, Michaels will be featured in its first-ever Hallmark movie, and Hallmark has inspired a series of new crafting projects and events that kick off on November 1.

Chris Ward, Senior Vice President of Ad Sales at Hallmark Media, said in a statement, “The holidays are about slowing down, being present and creating meaningful moments with the people we love. That sense of connection is at the heart of “Holiday Unplugged,” which made Michaels a natural partner to help bring the story beyond the screen and inspire people to connect, create, and make lasting memories together.”

All About Hallmark & Michaels’ Holiday Crafting Events

Getty Exterior of a Michael’s store in Levittown, New York.

Beginning on November 1 with a Hand-Stitched Card workshop, Hallmark will bring its legacy of heartwarming cards, gifts, and movies to life with crafting sessions hosted at Michael’s stores across the country. The full list of events is below.

On November 7, the day of the “Holiday Unplugged” premiere, there will also be two special Michaels x Hallmark Holiday Workshops at two locations, in New York City and near its Kansas City headquarters, with special appearances by actual Hallmark artists. At a Michaels store in NYC (75 Ave. of the Americas) and the store in Lenexa, Kansas (9644 Quivira Road), attendees can make “dimensional paper ornaments inspired by Hallmark’s archives” from 10 a.m. to noon and “custom holiday cards made using paint-scraping techniques” from 1 to 3 p.m.

Here are the planned Hallmark classes to be held at Michaels stores throughout the country:

November 1 — Hand-Stitched Card (1–3 p.m.): Use yarn and foam to create a textured, embroidered holiday greeting card.

Hand-Stitched Card (1–3 p.m.): Use yarn and foam to create a textured, embroidered holiday greeting card. November 8 — Holiday Ornament (1–3 p.m.): Make an ornament with foam and pom-

poms or design a personalized holiday decoration.

Holiday Ornament (1–3 p.m.): Make an ornament with foam and pom- poms or design a personalized holiday decoration. November 14 — Kids Club: Air-Dry Clay Figurines (10 a.m.–noon): Sculpt a custom

holiday figurine from air-dry clay.

Kids Club: Air-Dry Clay Figurines (10 a.m.–noon): Sculpt a custom holiday figurine from air-dry clay. November 15 — Cookie Cutter Clay Ornaments (1–3 p.m.): Create clay ornaments using

cookie cutters, paint and foliage for added texture.

Cookie Cutter Clay Ornaments (1–3 p.m.): Create clay ornaments using cookie cutters, paint and foliage for added texture. December 6 — Hand-Knit Yarn Muff (1–3 p.m.): Learn to hand-knit a project and get ideas

for handmade gifts.

Hand-Knit Yarn Muff (1–3 p.m.): Learn to hand-knit a project and get ideas for handmade gifts. December 12 — Kids Club: Painted Wood Ornaments (10 a.m.–noon): Personalize

wooden ornaments with paint.

Kids Club: Painted Wood Ornaments (10 a.m.–noon): Personalize wooden ornaments with paint. December 13 — Holiday Junk Journal (1–3 p.m.): Create a holiday keepsake to document

and personalize seasonal memories.

Holiday Junk Journal (1–3 p.m.): Create a holiday keepsake to document and personalize seasonal memories. December 19 — Kids Club: Cookie Decorating (10 a.m.–noon): Decorate cookies with

festive designs using provided supplies.

As part of Hallmark and Michaels’ “Countdown to Craftmas” partnership, there will also be online video projects available for the holiday season at Michaels.com/classes and exclusive Hallmark merchandise available at stores. Meanwhile, “Holiday Unplugged” premieres on November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.