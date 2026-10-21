Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s ‘Father of the Bride of Frankenstein’ Photos — See Her Famous Husband’s Response

When Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared photos of her “crone era,” it sparked a reaction from singer and actress LeAnn Rimes.

Now, the Hallmark star has given her fans a look at the “Father of the Bride of Frankenstein,” and her husband, country music star Brad Paisley, has offered a response that you’ll surely want to see.

‘Casting Spells With a Mere Flick of Floof!’

Kimberly recently shared an Instagram post that was perfect for the season and you’ll surely adore it. The actress included a trio of photos as well as video that capture her with a spooky, silly and stunning vibe… all at the same time!

In both the video and photos, the star is wearing a full-length black dress that boasts large ruffles at the front and a wide band around her waist that cinches the fabulous fabric. The skirt section features a solid piece underneath as well as a wisp of sheer material overtop. This extra detail allows the magical model to lift the fabric dramatically as she turns, spins and creates stunning scenes for the photographer to capture. That’s not to mention the way the gown flows behind her when she walks.

Kimberly also kept her long, wavy hair down around her shoulders for the photoshoot, which simply adds to the witchy aesthetic. And the boots are pretty darn cute as well!

We also can’t overlook that while the actress strikes serene yet powerful poses while holding a bright orange pumpkin in the photos, the video sees her creeping along in a rather menacing (yet totally silly) way.

In the caption of the post, the star wrote, “First look: Father of the Bride of Frankenstein🧡🎃👻🖤🖤🖤”

Fans loved what they saw in the video and photos, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Obsessed with this outfit! 🎃 You’re adorable!”

“The vibe is so good! 👻🧙🎃🪄,” another social media user wrote.

Someone else added, “Ooooh yesss, Witch! Casting spells with a mere flick of floof! The dress is the best kind of black magic!!!”

Even the actress’ husband, country music star Brad Paisley, left a comment, offering the names of two Hollywood powerhouses who could bring the idea to the big screen, writing, “Directed by Tim Burton and Nancy Meyers.”

Kimberly seemed to like the suggestion and responded with: “@bradpaisley let’s go @timburton @nmeyers 😂”

See What Kimberly’s Been up to in October

If you follow Kimberly on Instagram, then you’ll know she’s had a busy month and has been taking her social media followers along for the ride.

Along with giving them a glimpse at what she’s been up to this October — which included spending time with her dog, spending time in nature and spending time with a curious looking carrot — she can also be seen packing groceries at The Store…

…and having fun on the set of “9-1-1: Nashville.”

Kimberly also shared a new smoothie recipe. If you want to try it out for yourself, she added pineapple chunks, frozen cucumber chunks, spinach, water, a sweetened protein powder and some marine collagen.

And that’s not to leave out the cookie recipe she shared, telling her fans, “Banana Everything Cookies from @nytcooking. They were good! Next time I might add chia seeds and a little peanut butter and maybe some honey. Very adaptable!”