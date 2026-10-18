Franco Lo Presti Is ‘Euphoric’ Over His New Baby With Wife Emily Alatalo

Franco Lo Presti has a busy Christmas season coming up. He’s starring in the new Hallmark movie, “Winter Wonderlanes.” In that movie, he plays Jason Miller, a local reporter who reconnects with his high school sweetheart.

In his personal life, Lo Presti has also been busy. He’s a new dad with his wife Emily Alatalo! Their love story is also one that follows the theme of reconnection. In a recent interview, Lo Presti opened up about their new daughter, and he declared himself so “in love” with the little girl.

Lo Presti met his wife when they both starred in the TV movie “Christmas Catch.” They also starred together in a television series called “Crossroad Springs.”

Franco Lo Presti Confirmed That His Wife Gave Birth to Their Daughter, Declaring It’s Been ‘Absolutely Euphoric’

In an interview with TV Insider, Lo Presti confirmed that he’s now a father and revealed the name of his new daughter with Alatalo.

“My wife gave birth to our daughter, Stella, on August 23rd,” he revealed. “I’m a few weeks fresh as a dad, and it’s been an absolute euphoric experience. My wife and I are just so in love with our little girl,” he told the publication.

“The gift of that woman coming into my life through this profession is success to me,” he said to TV Insider. “We’ve harbored such an incredible relationship and marriage, and now having a daughter has been one of the greatest gifts I could ask for, along with the success of working and being able to play these characters and tell these stories.”

In an Instagram reel posted by US Magazine, Alatalo revealed, “I had no idea he was interested in me, so we parted ways. And three years later, I tried to set him up with my best friend, Jenna.”

“And now I’ll take over,” Lo Presti joked in the video. “In that three-year span, I’d always think about Emily.” He said that he would think, “That’s the girl I need in my life. Bring me someone like that.” He wondered how she was doing. Then, she “called me out of the blue.” But he said he wasn’t interested in being set up with her friend.

He asked her for coffee, she said she was busy, and he said, “Let me know when you’re free, and I’ll make time for you.” The rest is history.



Franco Lo Presti Is a Canadian Actor Who Has Also Starred on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Lo Presti, who was born in Canada, has become a fairly well-known face on Hallmark and other television channels.

Notably, he’s also starred on HBO’s “Heated Rivalry,” NBC/Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” and CBS’ “Tracker.” The Ontario-born actor initially forged a career as a soccer player before switching to acting, according to his Hallmark biography.

He also writes music and poetry. Hallmark fans know him from the movies “14 Love Letters” and “Unwrapping Christmas.”

“Whether through sports, music or acting, he has always been drawn to the same thing at the heart of each: the chance to perform, connect and tell a story,” the Hallmark bio for him says.