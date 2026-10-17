Sneak Peek of Hallmark’s ‘A Danish Christmas’ as Corey Sevier & Emilie Ullerup Find Love at the Inn

A hotel tech executive named Marie is living in Chicago when she returns to Copenhagen, Denmark to spend Christmas with her family. That’s when a mysterious stranger shows up, and the connection changes how she sees the world.

Ryan Miller shows up at her family’s inn, and she mistakenly pegs him as a travel writer. Of course, she doubles down to make his visit a positive one as a result, even reviving a Christmas tour that hasn’t existed since her father died. A lot is on the line because Marie’s mom is thinking of selling the inn. That’s all according to the movie’s synopsis on the Hallmark Channel’s website.

What happens next is vintage Hallmark material, and the love story is set against the romantic backdrop of Copenhagen and the “perfect Danish Christmas.” The new Hallmark movie is called “A Danish Christmas,” and it stars Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier. It airs on November 1, 2026, at 8/7 CT.

“When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn,” the synopsis says.

You can watch the sneak peek video for the movie here.

Marie & Ryan Endure Some ‘Festive Fiascos’ Before Forging a Connection Together

Hallmark “A Danish Christmas”

The movie develops a theme of romantic connection occurring in an authentic way, not through a quest for perfection.

“Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos,” Hallmark’s website explains.

“Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.”

Both Corey Sevier & Emilie Ullerup Have Long Starred in Hallmark & Other Television Movies

Hallmark “A Danish Christmas” stars.

Sevier has a lengthy history of starring in Hallmark and other television movies. He’s a Canadian actor. Some of the Hallmark movies he was involved in include “Road Trip Romance,” “Pumpkin Everything,” “Noel Next Door,” “The Dog Lovers Guide To Dating” and “Heart of the Holidays.”

Ullerup is returning to her Danish roots with this movie. “Born in Copenhagen, Denmark to a diplomatic family, Emilie Ullerup grew up all over the world. After graduating, Ullerup knew she had to pursue her ever-growing appetite for acting. She made the choice to leave her native Denmark to move to Vancouver, Canada, where she attended the Vancouver Film School,” her Hallmark biography says.

“Ullerup is best known for her role as playwright and bookstore owner Bree O’Brien in Hallmark Channel’s acclaimed family drama, ‘Chesapeake Shores.’”

She also has a lengthy history of starring in Hallmark and other television and streaming shows, including Hallmark Channel Original “Nature of Love,” the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original “Christmas Bells Are Ringing.”