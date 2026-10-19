Hallmark Is Bringing Christmas Cheer With 12 Festive Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 20

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 20. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas on Duty’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas on Duty” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas on Duty” (per the Hallmark Channel): Blair and Josh have been bitter rivals ever since they trained together at The Basic School in Quantico, where they were both at the top of the class, competing to be number one. After graduation, Blair got Josh’s dream job, and they haven’t spoken since. Three years later, their paths cross unexpectedly at the base holiday party, where the two get into an argument and cause a scene. As punishment, Blair and Josh are both assigned to Christmas Duty, where they’ll work through the Yuletide together…for 24 hours straight. They plan to stay away from each other, but when a snowstorm prevents all the Christmas presents from being delivered to base, they are forced to team up for a special mission…to save Christmas.

Starring Janel Parrish and Parker Young.

“Christmas on Duty” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2025.

‘Holiday Hotline’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Hotline” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Hotline” (per the Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

“Holiday Hotline” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2023.

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” below:

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The official synopsis for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” (per the Hallmark Channel): When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year – the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown – though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can’t help but delight in Max’s infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life’s surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty.

“Trivia at St. Nick’s” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2024.

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel):nRyan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell.

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2022.

‘A Wish for Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Wish for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Wish for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sara Shaw is the type of woman who prefers to sit on the sidelines at work, but when her big idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen, she makes a wish to Santa that she’ll finally have the courage to stand up for herself. Santa grants her wish, but only gives her 48 hours. As the clock ticks, Sara will discover how to channel the Christmas magic and speak her mind all on her own.



Stars Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene.

“A Wish for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 29, 2016.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar.

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 5, 2020.

‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “It’s Christmas, Eve” below:

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The official synopsis for “It’s Christmas, Eve” (per the Hallmark Channel): As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.

Starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hynes.

“It’s Christmas, Eve” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2018.

Check out the official preview for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2020.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2020.

‘We Met in December’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “We Met in December” below:

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The official synopsis for “We Met in December” (per the Hallmark Channel): On an unexpected layover in mid-December, Annie Lane and Dave Weeks meet as strangers in a beautiful hotel all decorated for the holidays. It’s love at first sight, and they end up having a magical night of sharing hopes, dreams…and a perfect kiss. But when they fail to exchange numbers and miss each other the next morning, Annie and Dave fly back to Chicago with no easy way to track the other one down. The only clues they have are those shared about plans for the upcoming holiday season, and the two embark on separate quests to find one another. Along the way, insightful wisdom shared during their time together leads Annie and Dave to make important changes in their lives, leading them both to find ways of making this Christmas special for themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter.

“We Met in December” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2025.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Santa Tell Me” below:

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The official synopsis for “Santa Tell Me” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2024.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Above the Clouds” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Above the Clouds” (per the Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2025.