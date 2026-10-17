Melissa Gilbert Shares Heartfelt First Social Media Post Following Major Update in Husband Timothy Busfield’s Case

Melissa Gilbert shared a message on Instagram just hours after it was announced that a New Mexico judge had thrown out her husband Timothy Busfield’s child sex abuse indictment.

In the post, Gilbert simply shared a photo of a quote by William Shakespeare that reads: “So shines a good deed in a weary world.” The line was also said by actor Gene Wilder in 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.“

On Friday, Oct. 16, NBC News reported that a judge had thrown out the indictment in which Busfield had been charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. Prosecutors can still bring a new case against him, but the judge made the ruling after finding there were problems with how prosecutors handled the proceedings. Specifically, the judge cited prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury process.

Fans Show Support For Melissa Gilbert Following The News

Under Gilbert’s post, more than 200 comments were left, showing support for the actress.

“Very relieved to see the outcome, shocked that it got as far as it did with no evidence. And actually all the evidence pointing at the family who accused him. I really hope that he will be able to pick his career back up because he’s an extremely talented actor and director. I hope this miserable chapter is over for you and your family,” one person wrote.

“I never doubted. Love to you both. ❤️,” another person commented.

“finally…i’m terribly sorry about what happened to timothy. may you & your family heal w/peace & love 😌✌️♥️,” a fan posted.

“Wonderful news Melissa. I never believed any of it. I hope y’all can relax a bit and enjoy life a bit. Much love 💕,” another fan said.

“Never ever doubted it. I’m so sad and sorry you went through this Mellisa. Sending love to all of you,” one fan expressed.

Melissa Gilbert Stood By Her Husband Through The Court Proceedings

Getty Melissa Gilbert

In an April appearance on Good Morning America, Gilbert said her husband would never do the things he was accused of, specifically saying he was the “last person in the world who would hurt a child.” She said this whole thing has been “hell” for their family.

“Our life as we knew it is done,” she said. “We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects. For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled. Even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. [He’s] the last person in the world who would hurt a child. And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.”

“This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” she added.

Child Abuse Support: If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453). You can also text “GO” to 800-422-4453 to connect with a counselor. The hotline is available 24/7 for support and guidance.