Melissa Gilbert Deletes Emotional Post Amid Husband’s Legal Battle

Melissa Gilbert has removed a social media post in which she opened up about experiencing “uncertainty and turmoil” in her life.

The “Little House on the Prairie” alum and Hallmark star shared the message alongside photos of a scenic waterfront surrounded by autumn foliage and a video of her dogs running into the water to retrieve a ball, according to PEOPLE.

The post appeared on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 13, but has since been deleted.

“There’s a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now,” Gilbert wrote in the now-deleted caption. “A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow.”

What Gilbert Wrote Prior to Removing the Post

The actress also reflected on the comfort she finds in nature when life feels overwhelming.

“There’s also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had,” she continued, explaining that she gravitates toward the water when she feels “unsettled, unsafe or unsure.”

“All I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes. This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches and my mind stops racing. I love where we live,” she added.

Gilbert’s post included hashtags referencing autumn, serenity, hope and the Catskills region of New York, where she now lives full time.

The update comes amid ongoing legal troubles involving her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, 69, who faces child sex abuse charges.

Busfield turned himself in to authorities in Arizona in January after an arrest warrant was issued. He was released under conditions on Jan. 20 while awaiting trial.

Gilbert previously discussed the case publicly during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” which aired in April. She expressed confidence in her husband’s eventual legal outcome.

“I’m 100% confident he will be exonerated,” she said, adding that justice would mean “exoneration. An apology. Freedom from this cloud.”

Gilbert Stands By Her Husband

During the interview, Gilbert also addressed previous sexual assault allegations. She said she had discussed those claims with him before entering their relationship.

“I heard his side of the story — which nobody has ever heard — which is the truth,” she said. Gilbert added that Busfield would address the previous allegations when the time was right.

The actress acknowledged that the legal proceedings had changed their lives, regardless of how the case ultimately concludes.

“Our life as we knew it is done,” she said.

“We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” Gilbert added.

In June, Gilbert revealed that she was leaving her apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side to live in upstate New York full time.

Gilbert returned to Instagram in May after taking a break from the platform. Since then, she has shared glimpses of her life, including makeup-free selfies and moments spent outdoors.

Her latest post offered a glimpse into how she described finding comfort amid a difficult period. However, Gilbert has not publicly explained why she removed the update.