Barbara Niven Shares Magical BTS Video From New Hallmark Christmas Movie Set

Hallmark’s Christmas movies and snow go together like hot cocoa and marshmallows. But let’s be real, the snow viewers see on screen isn’t always the kind that falls from the sky. And Barbara Niven just gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at her newest Christmas movie proving just that. Yep, Mother Nature decided to help make the set feel a little more like Christmas.

Niven shared a video from the set of “‘Tis the Season for Setups,” which premieres Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel. The movie kicks off the beloved Countdown to Christmas 2026 programming, and honestly, what better way to get fans excited than seeing the cast enjoying actual snowfall?

It seems like even Hallmark stars who have filmed their fair share of Christmas movies still get excited when the real thing shows up. Niven and her co-star Amanda Schull certainly weren’t hiding their enthusiasm in this video.

Barbara Niven & Amanda Schull Celebrate Real Snow on Set

Niven shared the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, looking absolutely delighted by the weather while filming her newest holiday movie.

She captioned the post:

“A little #throwback to our time on set. As you can see, we were SO excited to be working in REAL snow! Nothing beats the real thing!”

And honestly, it’s easy to understand why she was so excited. Niven begins the video by explaining that she’d never filmed a Hallmark Christmas movie with real snow before. As the snow falls around her, she introduces viewers to the set and points out just how much it’s coming down.

“Hi, I’m on the set of my newest Christmas movie and look, I’ve never been on a Hallmark Christmas movie with real snow. Look, it’s really, really snowing. Like, really snowing. And there’s Amanda.”

Schull joins her co-star and confirms that the snowfall is, indeed, real.

“It’s really, really snowing. Sometimes it doesn’t read on camera. Is it reading?”

The two take a moment to enjoy the snowy scenery before Niven turns back to the fans waiting to watch their movie. She also shares what the cast might get up to during their lunch break.

”We can’t wait to have you watch. We’ll see you at Christmas. Meanwhile, we’re at lunch. We might go play in the show just a little bit. Make a snowman.”

Schull is immediately on board with that idea, responding:

“I would love to. Let’s go make a snowman.”

Yep, making a snowman during a Christmas movie shoot sounds like a pretty great perk of the job. And while fans are used to seeing Hallmark stars surrounded by snowy landscapes, this video offers a fun reminder that the magic sometimes happens when the weather cooperates for real.

Hallmark Christmas Movies Don’t Always Have Real Snow

Hallmark Amanda Schull, Barbara Niven, Victor Webster, and John B. Lowe for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (2026)

Of course, there’s a reason Niven was so excited about the snowfall. Hallmark makes Christmas movies throughout the year, meaning the cast and crew often have to create a winter wonderland when the temperatures outside aren’t exactly cooperating.

Back in 2025, a Hallmark producer, Andrew Gernhard, spoke with The Weather Channel about the challenges of filming holiday movies throughout the year.

“We have to make Christmas movies year-round. It could be in the middle of summer, and we’ve shot during heat waves in Connecticut.”

He went on to explain that even in a fan-favorite, the editing made it look more like Christmas was actually happening:

“We did ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ years ago and North Carolina doesn’t always get a ton of snow. We tinted the grass, like the orange and browns, and the trees had a little bit of that fall color and gray left but coated in snow. And that in itself is as beautiful to me as the feet and feet of snow.”

So, yep, there’s a little movie magic involved in making those holiday scenes look so convincing. Production teams have to work with the conditions they have, sometimes transforming an otherwise autumnal (or even summer) landscape into a snowy Christmas setting.

Gernhard also noted that Hallmark fans pay attention to even the smallest details.

“Hallmark fans, they are Hawkeyes. They catch everything — the toys, the hot cocoa, the outfits, the hairstyles.”

He even explained that getting good weather for the scene can make things so much better:

“Weather, when planned correctly and works out in your favor, adds huge production value to any production.”

Let’s be real, fans have become pretty good at spotting the little details in their favorite Christmas movies. And while fake snow can absolutely help create the right atmosphere, it seems like real snowfall gives a production something extra special. Based on Niven and Schull’s reactions, it certainly made their day on set more exciting.

What to Know About ‘Tis the Season for Setups’

According to Hallmark, “‘Tis the Season for Setups” follows Lexi (Schull), a hyper-organized single mom and party planner, who heads to a local ski resort with her free-spirited mother, June (Niven), and teenage daughter, Piper (Verity Marks).

Lexi has been hired to organize the resort’s annual holiday party, but she immediately clashes with Ridge (Victor Webster), a ski instructor and the son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite their rocky first meeting, Lexi and Ridge soon notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set the two up.

With a ski resort, a holiday party, and a little matchmaking, the movie sounds like a cozy way to kick off Hallmark’s Christmas programming. And honestly, the real snow is just an added bonus.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” premieres Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.